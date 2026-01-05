Stay on top of nutrition goals in Garmin Connect

See burned and consumed calories all in one app to learn how nutrition is impacting health and fitness

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is making it easier for users to track their food intake with the addition of nutrition tracking in Garmin Connect™. This feature is the latest of several exciting enhancements for those with a Garmin Connect+ plan, letting users track their calories and macros (proteins, fats and carbs) and receive Active Intelligence insights to help them achieve their nutrition goals. Nutrition can be tracked directly within the Garmin Connect app alongside health and fitness data—providing users with a more holistic view of their overall wellbeing.

"Our Nutrition feature is designed for all users, no matter where they are in their health journey. Whether they're just starting to build healthy habits, wanting to maintain a healthy lifestyle, or looking to perform at their absolute best, users can now track their nutrition, health and fitness data in one app—giving them a simplified approach to reach their goals."

—Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Nutrition tracking made easy

Track nutrition through the Garmin Connect app to stay on top of those health and fitness goals.

Search for food items using a global food database that includes packaged, restaurant and regional food options, scan bar codes or use the camera on a compatible smartphone for AI-powered image recognition to log foods.

for food items using a global food database that includes packaged, restaurant and regional food options, bar codes or on a compatible smartphone for AI-powered image recognition to log foods. Create custom foods and meals to track most-loved meals and recipes.

to track most-loved meals and recipes. See daily, weekly, monthly and annual reports for consumed and targeted calories and macronutrients to get a better idea of how health goals are progressing.

for consumed and targeted calories and macronutrients to get a better idea of how health goals are progressing. View personalized calorie and macronutrient recommendations based on height, weight, gender, activity level and average active calories. These targets can also be customized based on desired health goals—like increasing daily protein intake.

based on height, weight, gender, activity level and average active calories. These targets can also be customized based on desired health goals—like increasing daily protein intake. Receive Active Intelligence insights powered by AI to better understand how nutrition is impacting health and training. These insights can include how lower quality sleep was impacted by late-night eating and can encourage users to adjust their habits.

powered by AI to better understand how nutrition is impacting health and training. These insights can include how lower quality sleep was impacted by late-night eating and can encourage users to adjust their habits. Add nutrition details to the performance dashboard to see how training and performance is impacted by consumed calories and macros.

Access Nutrition from the wrist

When using a compatible Garmin smartwatch, users can receive a quick overview of their nutrition and track their favorite and recently logged foods. Additionally, some voice-enabled Garmin smartwatches let users open the Nutrition app on their watch using voice commands—providing quick access to log foods.

Get more with Garmin Connect+

Nutrition is the latest feature added to Garmin Connect+ since its launch. In addition to nutrition tracking, users with a Garmin Connect+ plan can access premium features, including Active Intelligence insights powered by AI, a performance dashboard, Garmin Trails, 3D maps, Garmin Connect Rundown and more. New customers can try Garmin Connect+ for free for 30 days. Additionally, for a limited time, Garmin is extending a 14-day free trial to customers who have already tried Garmin Connect+. To learn more, visit the Garmin Connect+ webpage.

