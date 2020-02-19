"Increased Racism" and "Missing Black Women and Girls" Are Most Important Issues For Black Women, Finds Zeta Phi Beta's "In the Voices of Black Women" Study

Zeta to host "Black Women Vote 2020" town hall and release study results during Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee Weekend on Sat., February 29

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Feb 19, 2020, 10:12 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading women's service organization, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., will release results from In the Voices of Black Women study during its "Black Women Vote 2020" town hall on Feb. 29 at 2:30 p.m. on the campus of Alabama State University in Montgomery, AL. The town hall is open to the public and will provide attendees with a chance to participate via real-time mobile voting and open discussion. Registration is available via Eventbrite.

Washington D.C., February 19, 2020 – Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. convened a group of women leaders to explore the issues that impact Black women during its Finer Womanhood Empowerment Summit held at the Washington Hilton on Jan. 18. Panelists included (left to right): Mattie McFadden- Lawson; Vivica A. Fox; Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Zeta International Centennial President; Collette V. Smith; April Ryan, moderator; Edna Kane Williams, and Stacey D. Stewart. Washington D.C., February 19, 2020 – Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. hosted the Finer Womanhood Empowerment Summit at the Washington Hilton on Jan. 18, inviting women leaders to share how they found their voices to become community advocates. Participants on panel two included (left to right): Syleena Johnson, moderator; former Congresswoman Donna Edwards; Anita Hill, Esq.; Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International Centennial President; Elisabeth Omilami; and Dr. Joyce N. Payne. Washington D.C., February 19, 2020 – Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. ended its Finer Womanhood Empowerment Summit held at the Washington Hilton on Jan. 18 with a panel of women leaders who shared tips on how to mobilize the Black community. Panelists included (left to right): Kendra Hatcher King, moderator; the Honorable Barbara West Carpenter; Karen Boykin-Towns; Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International Centennial President; Ireisha Vaughn; Retired Maj. Gen. Linda L. Singh; and Ramunda Lark Young.

"While 2020 is a big year for Zeta, as we celebrate 100 years of service, it's an even bigger year for our country as we prepare for the 2020 elections and Census," said Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Zeta's International Centennial President. "We must be heard, and our communities must be counted. In the Voices of Black Women goes beyond the headlines to educate our communities about real issues that matter the most to Black Women. It's time to get our issues addressed," she added.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 55% of eligible Black women voted in the 2018 midterm elections, 6 percentage points above the national average, making Black women a key demographic to watch. "We found that while 'gun violence' and 'criminal justice' are crucial, 'human trafficking of Black girls and women' and 'mental health' are of greater importance, despite being ignored by the media. We are forced to become our own advocates. We serve in our communities, financially support our causes, and most importantly, we vote," said Kendra Hatcher King, Zeta's International Brand Director.

Key findings explored during the town hall will include issues of concern, economic development, social advocacy, health and wellness, family connectiveness and education. President Baker will also deliver a charge focused on Zeta's commitment to voter education and mobilization.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with over 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta, visit www.zphib1920.org.

