"Increased Racism" and "Missing Black Women and Girls" Are Most Important Issues For Black Women, Finds Zeta Phi Beta's "In the Voices of Black Women" Study

"While 2020 is a big year for Zeta, as we celebrate 100 years of service, it's an even bigger year for our country as we prepare for the 2020 elections and Census," said Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Zeta's International Centennial President. "We must be heard, and our communities must be counted. In the Voices of Black Women goes beyond the headlines to educate our communities about real issues that matter the most to Black Women. It's time to get our issues addressed," she added.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 55% of eligible Black women voted in the 2018 midterm elections, 6 percentage points above the national average, making Black women a key demographic to watch. "We found that while 'gun violence' and 'criminal justice' are crucial, 'human trafficking of Black girls and women' and 'mental health' are of greater importance, despite being ignored by the media. We are forced to become our own advocates. We serve in our communities, financially support our causes, and most importantly, we vote," said Kendra Hatcher King, Zeta's International Brand Director.

Key findings explored during the town hall will include issues of concern, economic development, social advocacy, health and wellness, family connectiveness and education. President Baker will also deliver a charge focused on Zeta's commitment to voter education and mobilization.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with over 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta, visit www.zphib1920.org.

