ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY, INCORPORATED PRESENTS S.H.E. SERVES NASHVILLE

Grand Boulé 2026 Community Impact Initiative to Advance Social, Health, and Economic Justice for Women and Families

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to advancing Social, Health, and Economic Justice (S.H.E.), Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated proudly presents S.H.E. Serves Nashville: Women's Empowerment & Resource Expo, a signature Grand Boulé 2026 community impact initiative designed to connect women and families with the resources, skills, and opportunities needed to achieve economic stability, career advancement, and long-term success.

She Serves Nashville

Hosted during Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's International Grand Boulé 2026, which will take place July 6–11, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, S.H.E. Serves Nashville: Women's Empowerment & Resource Expo will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CST, bringing together women, families, community leaders, nonprofit organizations, corporate partners, and workforce development professionals for a day focused on empowerment, opportunity, and sustainable impact. Participants will have access to employment resources, career development support, entrepreneurship guidance, digital literacy tools, financial education, wellness resources, and community-based services designed to strengthen long-term economic mobility and financial resilience.

"The extraordinary power of service is realized when women come together to create significant change in the lives of others. S.H.E. Serves Nashville embodies the very essence of who we are as Zeta women, advocates, and changemakers committed to empowering communities through action, compassion, and collaboration. Through this initiative, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also helping women and families build stronger futures, access greater opportunities, and realize their full potential. This is service with purpose, impact, and legacy."

— Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President & CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

S.H.E. Serves Nashville is intentionally designed to create lasting impact by connecting participants with practical resources and pathways to success. Through collaborative partnerships with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, educators, entrepreneurs, and community advocates, attendees will gain access to workforce development opportunities, entrepreneurship education, financial literacy resources, and wellness support that can positively influence their personal and professional journeys.

A cornerstone of the initiative is its partnership with the Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership, whose FreeStore program provides essential goods and support services to individuals and families throughout the Nashville community. This collaboration will help extend the impact of S.H.E. Serves Nashville beyond the event itself by strengthening community support systems and increasing year-round access to critical resources.

The initiative also reflects the organization's global commitment to advancing opportunities for women and girls through investments in international women of color initiatives, including water well restoration projects and medical supply distribution efforts that improve health outcomes and quality of life in underserved communities.

The event is expected to serve more than 300 women and families while providing direct access to resources that support workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, financial stability, wellness, and long-term success. Through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and a shared commitment to service, S.H.E. Serves Nashville will create opportunities, strengthen communities, and create a transformation service footprint in the city of Nashville from our members and auxiliaries.

ABOUT ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY, INCORPORATED

Founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is an international organization of professional women committed to Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. For more than a century, the organization has positively impacted communities through programs and initiatives that advance education, health, economic empowerment, social justice, and leadership development worldwide.

SOURCE Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.