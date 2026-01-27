Statement of Solidarity, Purpose, and Call to Action

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated stands in unwavering support of social justice, equity, and the fair application of policies that impact our communities, especially Black and Brown people who too often bear the brunt of discriminatory systems.

We stand in solidarity and extend our deepest condolences to the people of Minnesota following the recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). When violence touches one family, it touches us all and reverberates through every community.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated rejects the cavalier disregard for human life shown by agents of federal authority who have failed to safeguard the very people they purport to protect. We stand with protestors demanding transparency, truth, and a fair enforcement policy that does not target or terrorize our neighborhoods. We firmly stand with the communities and the invocation of their constitutional right to peacefully assemble to actively address their concerns about community safety and civil liberties.

We also stand with our hearts extended to the families of those who have tragically lost their lives due to unjust treatment of Renée Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent on January 7, and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse and U.S. citizen who was killed by federal agents on January 24 during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis; both deaths have sparked widespread grief and calls for accountability.

As a Community-Conscious, Action-Oriented organization guided by the Power of SHE — Social, Health, and Economic Justice — we reaffirm our commitment to the enduring principles of democracy. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on the belief that we must stand up for the inherent rights of all people, regardless of background or status. The right to peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our republic; it is a sacred tool for the marginalized to demand accountability and justice.

We will not remain silent. We call for:

An independent, transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti, and any use of force by federal agents;

De-escalation of federal enforcement operations that destabilize communities and erode public trust;

Policies that protect the civil liberties of all citizens and reaffirm the sanctity of life;

Protective safeguards that ensure similar tragedies never occur again.

We stand firm in our founding ideals, advocating for a society where "liberty and justice for all" is not merely a phrase, but a lived reality — a promise upheld in action and in truth.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated:

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The organization's principles, Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, guide its members in uplifting communities and creating positive change. With a legacy of excellence, Zeta Phi Beta continues to impact lives through its diverse philanthropic efforts and dedication to empowering women worldwide.

