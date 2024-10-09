Incubeta Drives AI Performance with Adoption of Gemini for Google Workspace

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incubeta, a global digital marketing leader, today announced its successful implementation of Gemini for Google Workspace, showcasing the transformative power of generative AI (gen AI) for businesses. With Gemini for Workspace, Gemini—Google's AI-powered assistant—is built right into the collaboration apps relied on by more than 3 billion users and over 10 million paying customers, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more.

Incubeta has leveraged Gemini for Google Workspace to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and unlock new levels of creativity across various teams, including client delivery. Incubeta's experience with Gemini highlights the platform's versatility and ease of use. A company-wide trial and internal knowledge-sharing initiatives fostered rapid adoption across the organization. Key benefits have included:

Increased Efficiency: Gemini's AI-powered tools, such as Help Me Write and Gemini Search, have significantly reduced time spent on tasks like client prep time, email and document creation, and market research, allowing employees to focus on higher-value activities.

Gemini's AI-powered tools, such as Help Me Write and Gemini Search, have significantly reduced time spent on tasks like client prep time, email and document creation, and market research, allowing employees to focus on higher-value activities. Enhanced Creativity: Gemini has empowered Incubeta's teams to explore new creative possibilities, generating innovative marketing campaigns and delivering more impactful results for clients by driving production time down from days to minutes.

Gemini has empowered Incubeta's teams to explore new creative possibilities, generating innovative marketing campaigns and delivering more impactful results for clients by driving production time down from days to minutes. Improved Collaboration: Gemini has helped to foster a more collaborative environment, enabling teams to share knowledge and insights more effectively.

Gemini has helped to foster a more collaborative environment, enabling teams to share knowledge and insights more effectively. Streamlined Reporting and Insights: Incubeta is using Gemini to curate proactive, conversational, and context-driven insights for its clients, resulting in up to 50% ROI improvement for short-term campaigns.

"Gemini has revolutionized the way we work," says Rob Ratcliffe, Group CIO, at Incubeta. "From our development teams streamlining code refinements to our client teams automating mundane tasks, Gemini has freed up valuable time and resources, allowing us to focus on delivering exceptional results for our clients. Gemini has not only saved us time but has also unlocked creativity, offering new opportunities for teams to experiment with image curation, ad copy generation, and the ability to think about client campaigns with a fresh perspective," adds Rob.

"Incubeta's success with Gemini for Google Workspace is a testament to the platform's ability to empower businesses with AI," says Justin Anderson, Director, Google Workspace UK/I, Google Cloud. "By embracing Gemini's capabilities, Incubeta is enhancing productivity, streamlining workflows, and fostering a culture of innovation. We're excited to see how Gemini continues to help Incubeta deliver exceptional value to their clients and achieve their business goals."

Today, more than 100,000 organizations empower their employees with Gemini for Google Workspace as a powerful collaboration partner that can act as a coach, source of inspiration and productivity booster – all while ensuring that each user and organization has control over their data. Incubeta's successful implementation of Gemini for Workspace underscores the growing importance of deploying gen AI in the modern workplace. Incubeta is paving the way in demonstrating the tangible benefits for businesses seeking to boost productivity, spark innovation, and accelerate growth.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Incubeta

Incubeta is a digital marketing company built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth. An international team of experts in marketing technology, data, media and creative - Incubeta is a team of over 800 creators, thinkers, makers and doers.

Present worldwide, Incubeta is a performance marketing specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through localized digital solutions of global scale. With 20+ years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta puts the ownership of data, and control of customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser - while harnessing the power of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.

SOURCE Google Cloud