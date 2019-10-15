Independent Broker Dealer, Prospera Financial Services Expands Resources for Female Advisors

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services (Prospera) today announced their strategic partnership with The W Source™, a nationwide networking organization for female professionals. The partnership will aim to support female financial advisors' businesses through referrals and to help drive the advancement of women within the industry.

The W Source™ was launched in September 2017 with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, CA. The organization aims to help female professionals grow their businesses by establishing networking groups of 20-25 professionals in local areas and offering proprietary tools and resources, marketing support, and dedicated sales coaches that assist them in running their local chapters. Members include financial advisors, CPAs, attorneys, and risk management specialists.

"Providing intentional networking opportunities that can have a significant positive impact on the future success of our female advisors is central to the core values that Prospera holds dear," says David Stringer, President of Prospera.

"We are thrilled to have Prospera join the growing group of broker-dealers that are embracing The W Source™ for their female financial advisors," comments Hannah Buschbom, Co-Founder of The W Source™. "The quality of their advisors is a testament to their dedication to supporting important changes in our industry."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The firm supports Independent Financial Advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera visit http://www.joinprospera.com/

About The W Source™

The W Source™ is a unique women's network that connects like-minded professionals and service providers. Unlike other organizations, The W Source™ uses a proven approach to help professionals increase referrals and grow their businesses while fostering a network of female professionals and service providers to share ideas, knowledge, and opportunities. We facilitate a dynamic environment for our members to collaborate through connections within the local community. Our members represent a diverse business group of various specialties, goods, and professional services. To learn more about The W Source™, please call 1-833-W-SOURCE or visit www.thewsource.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tarah M. Williams

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Advisor Loyalty

Prospera Financial Services, Inc.

972-581-3015

Tarah.Williams@prosperafinancial.com

www.joinprospera.com

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services

Related Links

http://www.prosperafinancial.com

