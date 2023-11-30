Independent Creators are set to change the TV Landscape with Streemfire in 2024

VIENNA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, television has stood as a focal element in homes across Europe and the USA, emerging as the prime medium for consuming video content. Beyond its role in entertainment, TV has established its position as the most impactful platform for advertisers to communicate their messages.

In recent years, the TV landscape has undergone its most rapid transformation. The rise of Connected TV devices has converted the television into an app store, shifting viewing habits from a limited set of linear channels to a diverse array of video platforms. This change has not only altered how we consume content but also how it's distributed. Unlike the past, where only large networks were able to broadcast on TV, the rise of the Connected TV enables independent content creators to be represented on the big screen.

Networks such as Streemfire are on the forefront of this shift. The company specializes in establishing free niche channels within the Connected TV environment, which curate the most influential creators within each vertical. With offerings such as the Cycling Channel, Mountain Bike TV, Duck Hunting TV, and Paragliding TV, Streemfire bridges the gap between niche communities and the world of TV broadcasting.

Starting in January 2024, Streemfire will launch its Creator Partnership Program, allowing content creators to earn a share of advertising revenue. This represents a groundbreaking shift in content syndication, moving beyond the traditional boundaries of social media. Streemfire´s ad supported model will allow creators to have an additional source of income, while making the content even more accessible to their community. Additionally, advertisers will be able to precisely target niche audiences with relevant messages.

In summary, the TV ecosystem is experiencing a democratization process with vast opportunities for content creators. Companies like Streemfire are at the forefront of this evolution, enriching the landscape for viewers, creators and advertisers. For more information, about Streemfire, visit: www.streemfire.com

