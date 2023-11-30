Independent Creators are set to change the TV Landscape with Streemfire in 2024

News provided by

Streemfire

30 Nov, 2023, 08:20 ET

VIENNA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, television has stood as a focal element in homes across Europe and the USA, emerging as the prime medium for consuming video content. Beyond its role in entertainment, TV has established its position as the most impactful platform for advertisers to communicate their messages.

Continue Reading
Content Creators
Content Creators

In recent years, the TV landscape has undergone its most rapid transformation. The rise of Connected TV devices has converted the television into an app store, shifting viewing habits from a limited set of linear channels to a diverse array of video platforms. This change has not only altered how we consume content but also how it's distributed. Unlike the past, where only large networks were able to broadcast on TV, the rise of the Connected TV enables independent content creators to be represented on the big screen.

Networks such as Streemfire are on the forefront of this shift. The company specializes in establishing free niche channels within the Connected TV environment, which curate the most influential creators within each vertical. With offerings such as the Cycling Channel, Mountain Bike TV, Duck Hunting TV, and Paragliding TV, Streemfire bridges the gap between niche communities and the world of TV broadcasting.

Starting in January 2024, Streemfire will launch its Creator Partnership Program, allowing content creators to earn a share of advertising revenue. This represents a groundbreaking shift in content syndication, moving beyond the traditional boundaries of social media. Streemfire´s ad supported model will allow creators to have an additional source of income, while making the content even more accessible to their community. Additionally, advertisers will be able to precisely target niche audiences with relevant messages.

In summary, the TV ecosystem is experiencing a democratization process with vast opportunities for content creators. Companies like Streemfire are at the forefront of this evolution, enriching the landscape for viewers, creators and advertisers. For more information, about Streemfire, visit: www.streemfire.com

Contact:
Oliver Kerschbaum
[email protected] 
+43 664 93094314

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288426/Content_Creators.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274672/4429285/Streemfire_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Streemfire

Also from this source

Empowering Creators through Premier Content Syndication with Streemfire

Empowering Creators through Premier Content Syndication with Streemfire

Streemfire, a pioneer in user-generated TV, is set to reveal its new digital interface at the Web Summit in Lisbon, taking place November 13th to...
Streemfire´s Duck Hunting TV rated as the top hunting channel on ROKU

Streemfire´s Duck Hunting TV rated as the top hunting channel on ROKU

Duck Hunting TV has been ranked as the top-rated hunting channel on ROKU, according to user reviews. In a recent study of hunting channels on ROKU,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.