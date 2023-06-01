Streemfire´s Duck Hunting TV rated as the top hunting channel on ROKU

News provided by

Streemfire

01 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

VIENNA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Hunting TV has been ranked as the top-rated hunting channel on ROKU, according to user reviews. In a recent study of hunting channels on ROKU, Streemfire´s Duck Hunting TV has secured the highest average user rating with 4.2 out of 5 starts, placing it at the forefront of the platform´s hunting offerings.

Figure 1 Top Rated Hunting Channels on ROKU
The comprehensive evaluation included all hunting-related channels on ROKU that had attracted a minimum of 100 user reviews. Besides of Duck Hunting TV (4.2), other top-rated hunting channels on ROKU include Carbon TV (4.0), Bowhunting(.)com (4.0) FoxPro Hunting TV (3.9), and Waypoint TV (3.7).

"What makes Duck Hunting TV such a unique offering is it´s close collaboration with the waterfowl community" remarks Niklas Trenkler, CEO of Streemfire. "Providing relevant content to our audience and engaging with them on a personal level is what sets us apart from competitors".

Duck Hunting TV is the leading free TV channel for everything related to the duck hunting and waterfowl sport. The channel works closely with the waterfowl community to bring relevant content to the TV screen. It provides several 24/7 linear TV streams as well as a library of VoD assets for the duck hunting community.

About Streemfire:
Streemfire is a free TV network committed to exclusively broadcasting creator content. Currently it operates eight free TV channels on ROKU, Android TV and its own platform, www.streemfire.com.

For more information about Duck Hunting TV, visit www.streemfire.com/duckhuntingtv
For instructions on how to view Duck Hunting TV on ROKU, visit: https://streemfire.com/duck-hunting-tv-blog/how-to-set-up-and-watch-for-free-duck-hunting-tv-on-roku

Press Contact: Oliver Kerschbaum
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +43 664 93094314

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090003/Top_Rated_Hunting_Channels.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932648/Streemfire_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Streemfire

