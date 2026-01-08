Kirk Badii Appointed to Independent Financial Group’s President’s Advisory Council

Fiduciary advisor Kirk Badii brings an independent, relationship-driven perspective to IFG's senior leadership council

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Badii, Managing Partner of Badii Group Private Wealth Management, has been appointed to Independent Financial Group's President's Advisory Council (PAC). The appointment recognizes Kirk Badii's experience as an independent financial advisor and his long-standing commitment to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through disciplined, fiduciary wealth management.

The President's Advisory Council was established to strengthen collaboration between IFG leadership and affiliated advisors by providing direct, real-time insight into the evolving needs of clients and advisory practices. As a member of the Council, Kirk Badii will contribute a perspective shaped by years of advising entrepreneurs and families navigating complex liquidity events and long-term planning decisions.

A Trusted Voice in Independent Wealth Management

Kirk Badii has built his practice around relationship-driven advisory work, emphasizing trust, longevity, and fiduciary responsibility. As founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management, he delivers family-office style advice to business owners and multi-generational families, often guiding clients through significant transitions such as business sales, concentrated wealth, and estate planning strategies.

His appointment to the President's Advisory Council reflects IFG's focus on incorporating advisor perspectives rooted in real-world client complexity and long-term wealth stewardship.

Supporting Advisors and Clients in a Changing Landscape

The PAC serves as a strategic forum for IFG leadership, offering advisor insight to help shape technology, investment platforms, and operational priorities. The Council's mission is to ensure firm initiatives remain closely aligned with what independent advisors need to deliver thoughtful, high-quality service in an increasingly complex wealth management environment.

"As we launch IFG's inaugural President's Advisory Council, we are pleased to welcome Kirk Badii to this group," said Kevin Keefe, President and Chief Operating Officer of Independent Financial Group. "Kirk brings a measured, client-first perspective that reflects the realities advisors face as they help families plan for the long term."

Scott Heising, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IFG, added, "Kirk is widely respected for his professionalism and commitment to clients. We appreciate his willingness to contribute his time and experience to an initiative that will help strengthen the firm and the advisor community we support."

Reflecting on the appointment, Kirk Badii said, "Serving on the President's Advisory Council is an opportunity to contribute to a firm that values independent advisors and long-term client relationships. My focus is on helping ensure that advisors have the resources and flexibility needed to guide families through important financial decisions with clarity and care."

About Kirk Badii and Badii Group Private Wealth Management

Kirk Badii is a fiduciary advisor and the founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management, an independent firm focused on serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He began his career in Century City, Los Angeles, and previously held senior advisory roles at Credit Suisse Private Bank and UBS Private Wealth Management. Today, Kirk Badii provides comprehensive wealth management solutions with an emphasis on disciplined planning, long-term perspective, and family-centered advisory work.

For more information about Kirk Badii and Badii Group Private Wealth Management, visit www.badiigroup.com .

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC is a privately held independent wealth management firm headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG supports independent financial professionals nationwide with investment solutions, technology, and operational resources designed to help advisors serve clients effectively and responsibly.

