Kirk Badii Named Finalist for 2025 Wealth Manager of the Year in the Southwest Region by InvestmentNews

Independent financial advisor Kirk Badii recognized for fiduciary leadership and long-term wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth families

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Badii, founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management, has been named one of the final three finalists for InvestmentNews' 2025 Wealth Manager of the Year Award for the Southwest Region. The recognition highlights Kirk Badii's sustained excellence as an independent financial advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families across complex financial landscapes.

Kirk Badii (left) was recently recognized as one of three finalists for the InvestmentNews 2025 Wealth Manager of the Year for the Southwest Region.

The Wealth Manager of the Year Award is among the most competitive distinctions in the financial advisory profession. Finalists are selected based on fiduciary responsibility, client outcomes, practice leadership, and the ability to guide clients through evolving market conditions with discipline and clarity.

Recognition for Fiduciary Leadership and Long-Term Client Trust

Kirk Badii brings more than 15 years of experience in wealth management, with a practice centered on fiduciary advice, relationship-driven planning, and thoughtful risk management. As an independent financial advisor, Kirk Badii provides family-office style advice tailored to the unique needs of entrepreneurs, executives, and multi-generational families.

His work frequently involves navigating complex liquidity events, including business sales, concentrated equity positions, professional sports contracts, and significant family transitions. The InvestmentNews recognition reflects Kirk Badii's consistent focus on long-term planning, transparency, and stewardship of client capital.

Serving Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families Through Market Complexity

Modern wealth management requires a disciplined approach grounded in trust, experience, and adaptability. Kirk Badii's advisory work emphasizes prudent portfolio construction, tax-aware strategies, and governance structures designed to preserve wealth across generations. His practice is built on enduring client relationships rather than transaction-driven outcomes.

"Kirk Badii has distinguished himself through a steady, principled approach to advising families during periods of both opportunity and uncertainty," InvestmentNews noted in its evaluation of finalists. The recognition places Kirk Badii among a small group of advisors demonstrating leadership within the independent wealth management community.

A Values-Driven Advisory Practice

Reflecting on the recognition, Kirk Badii said, "This acknowledgment reflects the trust my clients place in our work and the responsibility that comes with advising families through important financial decisions. Our focus has always been on thoughtful planning, clear communication, and doing what is right for clients over the long term."

About Kirk Badii

Kirk Badii is a fiduciary advisor and the founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management, an independent firm focused on serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He began his career in Century City, Los Angeles, and previously held senior advisory roles at Credit Suisse Private Bank and UBS Private Wealth Management. Today, Kirk Badii provides comprehensive wealth management solutions with an emphasis on longevity, discipline, and family-centered planning.

For more information about Kirk Badii and Badii Group Private Wealth Management, visit www.badiigroup.com.

SOURCE Independent Financial Group