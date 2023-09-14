Independent Financial Group Celebrates 20 Years in Business

Independent Financial Group

14 Sep, 2023, 15:37 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a San Diego-based independent broker-dealer, is celebrating its twentieth anniversary. Founded in 2003 and reporting $267 million in revenue for 2022, IFG has found enduring success as a family-friendly company with a focus on independence and delivering industry-leading services with a personal feel.

IFG Home Office Employees at the Del Mar Home Office
IFG celebrated its anniversary most recently at its 18th annual National Conference in Carlsbad, CA, with a black tie gala honoring advisors and longstanding employees. The gala included the presentation of a $46,000 donation to Promises2Kids, a San Diego-based charity supporting former foster youth.

When asked why he founded IFG, CEO and President Scott Heising joked that he "needed a job," before adding that he saw an opportunity to "create a company with the understanding that the rep is our client and that every interaction should be win-win for all parties." At IFG, "everybody knows everybody, and you're always a name, never a number." IFG Co-founder David Fischer said that he is "proud of our advisors and of how we've been able to build this company one handshake at a time. We've achieved more growth and success than we ever thought possible, and we plan to continue building IFG's legacy."

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent broker-dealer based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG provides an array of business solutions supporting more than 625 independent financial professionals across 410 offices nationwide. IFG was named among the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" by Inc. 5000 in 2020, for the eighth time since 2010. San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022. In 2023, IFG was ranked 17th largest among national independent broker-dealers by Financial Advisor Magazine, based on revenue.

