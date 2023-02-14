Independent Insurance Agents of Texas Endorses CISR Designation

AUSTIN, Texas., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation provided by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is now endorsed by the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) as their professional designation for CSRs.

These two long-standing pillars of the insurance community in Texas share the same business goals and serve the same audience. Insurance professionals who enroll in the internationally recognized program join an active network of 2,000 Texas CISRs known for their elevated level of service and depth of industry expertise. The CISR designation program emphasizes minimizing E&O claims, comprehending risks and exposures, and improving customer service standards.

William J Hold, President, and CEO, said this:

"We are excited about IIAT's endorsement of The National Alliance and transitioning TIIA designation holders to the CISR designation. IIAT is a longstanding and wonderful industry partner to us, living and breathing the same values we do every day. This partnership allows us the opportunity to extend our program's reach and continue, with IIAT, to serve Risk and Insurance professionals in the best way possible."

Marit Peters, President & Executive Director of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, shared this about the new partnership:

"Platforms for providing education continue to evolve and IIAT and The National Alliance's partnership will leverage our strengths while expanding services to our independent agents. IIAT will continue to provide relevant and timely CE sessions, leadership development, agency operations, technology, sales, and other training programs. We are looking forward to innovating together in the future."

As part of this formalized partnership, the IIAT will also offer their members access to all educational products provided by The National Alliance.

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

