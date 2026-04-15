Independent McDonald's Owner-Operator Kaufman Enterprises Advances Guest Experience Through New Customer Insight Initiative with Market Force

Multi-generation Long Island restaurant organization blends operational legacy with modern customer perspective

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Force Information® is proud to announce a partnership with Kaufman Enterprises. Kaufman Enterprises, an independent McDonald's owner-operator serving communities across Long Island, today announced a new initiative focused on gaining deeper insight into the evolving guest experience across its locally owned and operated restaurants through an independent mystery shopping program designed to observe real customer interactions across the restaurant journey.

Market Force is a global provider of customer experience insights and operational intelligence solutions offering a mystery shopping program designed to observe real customer interactions across the restaurant journey.

To support the effort, Kaufman Enterprises selected Market Force, a global provider of customer experience insights and operational intelligence solutions, citing the company's longstanding experience working with franchise restaurant operators and its ability to deliver a turnkey approach aligned with existing restaurant workflows. Market Force previously supported large-scale customer experience initiatives within the McDonald's franchise community and continues to work with franchise brands across the restaurant industry today, enabling efficient implementation with minimal operational disruption.

The initiative reflects Kaufman Enterprises' ongoing commitment to operational excellence and leadership-driven investment in understanding how changing competitive dynamics are shaping guest expectations. The program is independently led by Kaufman Enterprises and is not affiliated with or directed by McDonald's Corporation.

Founded on decades of restaurant leadership and community engagement, Kaufman Enterprises represents a multi-generation McDonald's franchise organization dedicated to delivering consistent hospitality, quality, and service for guests and employees alike. As part of its continued investment in restaurant operations, the organization is leveraging customer experience insight captured through structured mystery shopping visits to better understand the full guest journey and support restaurant teams in delivering strong everyday experiences.

"Our family has always believed that great restaurant experiences are built through listening to our guests and supporting our teams," said Terry Dozier, Owner/Operator Kaufman Enterprises. "As the way customers interact with restaurants continues to change, we want to ensure we are learning and evolving alongside them while staying true to the values that have guided our business for generations."

Operational leaders within Kaufman Enterprises say the decision to invest in deeper customer insight reflects the increasingly competitive landscape facing restaurant operators, as guest expectations continue to rise across both quick service and casual dining brands.

"Having spent more than two decades in the restaurants, starting on the front line and growing into operations leadership, I've seen firsthand how much the industry has evolved," said Stephanie Bellew, Director of Operations for Kaufman Enterprises. "Competition today isn't just within quick service restaurants. Guests are comparing every experience they have, whether it's QSR, fast casual, or casual dining. We made this investment because understanding the real customer perspective helps our teams stay focused on delivering great experiences every day."

Bellew added that gaining objective visibility into the guest journey supports restaurant teams by reinforcing coaching, consistency, and operational alignment across locations.

Market Force provides independent operators and brands with objective visibility into real customer experiences, helping translate guest perspective into actionable understanding across multiple ordering channels and dayparts. As part of the initiative, Market Force will conduct independent mystery shopping visits that evaluate service execution, hospitality, and operational consistency in real time. The approach is designed to complement existing customer survey programs by adding observational insight into how experiences are delivered inside the restaurant environment.

"Independent operators like Kaufman Enterprises demonstrate how experience and innovation can work hand in hand," said David Murray, Senior Director at Market Force. "Our goal is to provide a seamless, turnkey approach that fits naturally into existing operations while helping leaders better understand the guest perspective and support their teams."

Restaurant industry leaders increasingly recognize that local operators play a critical role in adapting to rapidly changing consumer expectations. By investing in deeper customer understanding at the restaurant level, Kaufman Enterprises joins a growing group of independent operators exploring new ways to support teams, strengthen consistency, and elevate hospitality across today's competitive dining landscape.

Kaufman Enterprises has operated McDonald's restaurants in the region for decades, maintaining a strong commitment to local hiring, community involvement, and long-term employee development. The organization views continuous learning and adaptation as central to sustaining strong guest relationships in an increasingly dynamic restaurant environment.

Schedule a 15-minute consult with Market Force experts to see how mystery shopping identifies revenue leaks and coaching opportunities:

www.marketforce.com/solutions-and-products/mystery-shopping

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About Market Force Information

Market Force helps leading global brands improve the customer experience and operations at each location. Through an integrated services package including AI, mystery shopping, site audits, contact center, SaaS, social reviews, surveys, employee engagement and analytics Market Force drives consistent growth and profitability for its valued clients. Market Force provides solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more. Learn more at: www.marketforce.com. Market Force is part of the MCI family of companies, alongside MCI BPO and AiCX.

About Kaufman Enterprises

Kaufman Enterprises is an independent McDonald's owner-operator organization serving communities across Long Island. Through locally owned and operated restaurants, the company is committed to delivering quality food, outstanding service, and meaningful community engagement while supporting opportunities for employees and future restaurant leaders.

McDonald's and related trademarks are owned by McDonald's Corporation. Kaufman Enterprises operates independently as a franchisee.

SOURCE Market Force Information