Market Force Information® named #1 Mystery Shopping Company by TopConsumerReviews.com

Learn which metrics helped Market Force take the #1 spot in mystery shopping

This recognition underscores Market Force's role in helping established and emerging brands optimize service delivery, strengthen loyalty, and drive revenue

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Force has been named the #1 Mystery Shopping Company by TopConsumerReviews.com, recognized for performance, reliability, and shopper experience. Market Force supports leading restaurant, retail, grocery, and luxury brands with customer experience measurement that helps improve frontline consistency, increase loyalty, and protect revenue. The recognition is a direct reflection of Market Force's philosophy of practicing what it preaches, taking care of its own shoppers the same way it helps brands take care of their customers.

Market Force helps established and emerging brands optimize service delivery, strengthen loyalty, and drive revenue. Post this Market Force was named the #1 Mystery Shopping Company by TopConsumerReviews.com

"When shoppers feel supported, data quality rises and brands get clearer insight into what customers actually experience," said Sherri Weed, Regional Chief Operating Officer at Market Force Information. "We succeed when they succeed, and this recognition validates that commitment."

"The brands that win tomorrow will be the ones that understand today's customer in real time," said Mark Misczak, President of MCI, the parent company of Market Force. "Customer experience used to be measured in hindsight. Today it must be understood as it happens. By combining Market Force's award-winning global shopper network with AiCX intelligence, we're turning millions of everyday interactions into actionable insight that helps companies move faster, operate smarter, and compete with confidence."

As gig platforms evolve with new avenues like rideshare and food delivery, Market Force continues to invest in what shoppers value most: variety, flexibility, clear expectations, and reliable pay so brands receive consistent, high-quality customer experience data supported by advanced analytics and reporting capabilities.

The company's onboarding process for shoppers is thorough to ensure quality, leveraging AI-driven tools, modern recruitment technology, and continuous innovation to identify qualified shoppers and maintain high performance standards across its global network. Once approved, shoppers receive the highest level of support and guidance in the industry. This focus on people and performance has earned Market Force an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and now the #1 ranking from TopConsumerReviews.com.

TopConsumerReviews.com praised Market Force for its:

Large, active assignment marketplace

Clear communication of both client expectations and shopper results

Reliable payment system

Long-standing reputation with shoppers and enterprise brands

"Having been part of this company for 16 years, I can say this award means a lot," said David Murray, Senior Director at Market Force. "We built our business on the same principle we teach our clients: take care of your people, and they will take care of your customers. That principle is why clients trust our insights to drive operational changes that show up in loyalty and revenue."

With this recognition, Market Force continues to raise the bar for what great looks like in mystery shopping. It remains committed to helping brands improve the customer experience while ensuring its own shoppers feel valued, supported, and successful.

Schedule a 15-minute consult to see how mystery shopping identifies revenue leaks and coaching opportunities:

http://www.marketforce.com/solutions-and-products/mystery-shopping

Apply to join the shopper network and access new assignments weekly:

http://www.marketforce.com/become-a-shopper

About Market Force Information

Market Force helps leading global brands improve the customer experience and operations at each location. Through an integrated services package including mystery shopping, site audits, contact center solutions, social reviews, surveys, employee engagement, and advanced analytics powered by AI-enabled insights, Market Force transforms customer and operational data into clear, actionable recommendations that drive consistent growth and profitability for its clients. Market Force provides solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more. Learn more at: www.marketforce.com. Market Force is part of the MCI family of companies, alongside MCI BPO and AiCX.

SOURCE Market Force Information