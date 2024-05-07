Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Joins Consensus as a Headline Speaker

Regulatory Heavyweights Take Center Stage at World's Largest Crypto Event to Shape the Future of Policy

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than four weeks, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will take the stage in Austin, TX, at Consensus 2024, the world's largest, longest-running, and most influential gathering that brings together all sides of the crypto and Web3 community. As an environmental lawyer, scion of a Democratic political dynasty, and now maverick presidential candidate, Kennedy will explain his support for cryptocurrency and self-custody.

"I'm looking forward to speaking later this month at Consensus 2024. I am determined to keep America the world leader in blockchain innovation," Kennedy said. "We can't allow hostile regulators to drive this technology abroad."

Mr. Kennedy has been a vocal supporter of cryptocurrencies, highlighting their potential to help the middle class and protect transactional freedom to Americans. He has recently proposed putting the entire U.S. budget on the blockchain to enable every American to access and scrutinize budget items around the clock. His stance on cryptocurrencies has positioned him as a distinctive and forward-thinking voice in crypto.

Other influential U.S. policy leaders speaking at Consensus 2024 include:

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR)

(D-OR) Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi , (D-IL)

, (D-IL) Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

(R-TN) CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN)

SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce

Over 15,000 attendees from 100+ countries, 6,800 companies, 850+ investors, and 750+ media representatives are expected to attend this year's event. Consensus offers a wide range of stages for every audience, each with its own focus. The Money Reimagined Stage hosts discussions on the future of finance, while Protocol Village is a hub for developers and investors exploring blockchain tech. The Gen C Stage delves into NFTs, Web3, and AI, and the Startup Village showcases innovative young companies. The Community Stage highlights crypto's diverse voices. The Town Square is where attendees converge for interactive discussions and announcements. The Gallery hosts an immersive art experience presented by Foundry and Helium Mobile.

For the first time, CoinDesk has partnered with Karate Combat, the world's premier full-contact striking league and the first sport to be governed and gamified by a token, to offer an exclusive experience. Attendees will witness high-energy karate matches featuring prominent figures from the crypto world, including influencers Nic Carter and David Hoffman from Bankless, alongside Billy McFarland, the entrepreneur notorious for his involvement in the Fyre Festival scandal. As the only crypto-native sports league, it only fits for the event to be hosted at the world's marquee crypto and web3 event. Register today https://go.coindesk.com/44r2YmW

About Consensus: The iconic crypto and blockchain event of the year since 2015, Consensus has gathered all sides of the crypto industry as it has grown from a clique of visionary founders to encompass every aspect of mainstream society. Consensus is the only event showcasing and celebrating all sides of the blockchain industry - payments, NFTs, Web3, DeFi, regulation, investing, and the Metaverse - and their wide-reaching effect on commerce, culture, and communities. Consensus invites developers, creators, policymakers, executives, and academics from various projects to come together for the most influential event of the year. Consensus is curated and produced by CoinDesk.

About CoinDesk: CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices, and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Our award - winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension, and context. CoinDesk Events gathers the global crypto, blockchain, and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. CoinDesk Indices offers expertise in digital asset indices, data, and research to educate and empower investors. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and abides by a strict set of editorial policies . For more information on CoinDesk media and events, please visit coindesk.com. For breaking headlines, data, and indices, visit coindeskmarkets.com.

