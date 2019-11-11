Independent Report on Zero Trust Providers Cites Unisys as a Strong Performer

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has named the company as a "Strong Performer" in its newly published report, "The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019." The independent research firm states that "Forrester's Zero Trust framework is recognized as a preferred approach to cybersecurity."

Forrester based its evaluation of Unisys on the company's cybersecurity software solutions and services, which include Stealth(core)™ and Stealth(identity)™. Stealth™ uses identity-based encrypted microsegmentation to dynamically isolate threats, secure hard-to-patch critical systems and combat ransomware. According to Forrester, Zero Trust mandates a granular approach to security, focusing on where the threat is most likely to occur — in most cases, with the end user – and controlling access to the data they require upon reliable identification.

The report states: "Unisys Stealth offers a unique approach to microsegmentation and Zero Trust. . . . Unisys's offering is well aligned to the main tenets of Zero Trust, as it delves into the process of discovering, identifying, mapping, and cloaking those assets that shouldn't be visible or accessible to those who aren't at the need-to-know level. . . . Its use of the affinity-level setting on its tooling is a useful function and one of the few real applications of actual machine learning that we've seen in production in any security analytics or automation system."

The Unisys roadmap for getting to Zero Trust is based on its well-established, five-step methodology. The methodology leverages the company's deep experience and broad portfolio of security solutions to provide a complete, start-to-finish, Zero Trust implementation.

"We believe that this recognition by a leading research firm reinforces Unisys' status as a premier provider of innovative, Zero Trust solutions," said Christopher Kloes, vice president, Unisys Security Solutions. "These solutions enable our clients to secure vital information assets as they pursue digital transformation to improve services to clients, tap new revenue streams and grow more competitive in the global marketplace."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

