Independent Research Firm Cites SimSpace as a Leader in Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms Evaluation

Recognition cites agentic AI readiness, customer praise for highly realistic cyber ranges, and live-fire exercises

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace, the AI Proving Grounds for elite cybersecurity teams, today announced it was cited as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Skills And Training Platforms, Q1 2026. SimSpace received the highest possible scores in eight key criteria, including Agentic AI readiness, Cyber ranges and team exercises, Breadth and timeliness of content, Training Assignment and Curriculum Management, Security and risk ecosystem integration, Product security, Innovation, and Roadmap.

"The era of certification-based hiring and training is over. To stay effective, organizations must invest in continuous individual, team, and cross‐functional upskilling, reinforced by hands‐on, realistic simulations that validate real‐world readiness," says the report, authored by Jess Burn, Principal Analyst, Security & Risk, Forrester Research.

In its vendor profile, the Forrester evaluation notes that SimSpace "excels in agentic AI readiness, enabling organizations to test AI-assisted workflows and agent behavior." The profile also states that SimSpace "provides high-fidelity cyber ranges that replicate full enterprise networks, including hybrid and operational technology (OT) environments , - for realistic, isolated training and tool validation," and "stands out for the realism of its cyber ranges and team exercises."

"Allied governments, militaries, and commercial enterprises worldwide trust SimSpace as their AI Proving Grounds because it's where their human operators and AI agents train and test together in a realistic replica of their production environments," said Lou Jordano, CMO of SimSpace. "Elite cyber teams appreciate the value of a unified cyber platform where they can practice together against real AI-fueled attacks, fail safely together, and improve together. That's how you build trust in human and machine performance before deploying them to production."

Training + Testing Convergence in the AI Proving Grounds

Cybersecurity operations are undergoing a fundamental transformation. The most advanced cyber teams use AI agents alongside their human operators to defend their organizations; increasingly, they are involving AI copilots, automation platforms, and autonomous security agents to assist with detection, investigation, and response together with their traditional human defenders. While enterprises are accelerating the adoption of AI-driven security tools and agentic workflows, confidence significantly lags deployment. Many Heads of SOCs are not yet confident in how their AI agents are going to perform in a live-fire production environment. The AI Proving Grounds provide a realistic, intelligent replica of an organization's live environment, where they can train and test human operators and AI agents together, before deploying them to production.

Forrester's profile acknowledges SimSpace's investment in "automated range design," "AI-assisted scoring," and "adaptive mission orchestration," along with support for "AI agent training."

To learn more or access a complimentary copy of the report, visit https://simspace.com/forrester-wave-report/

About SimSpace

Allied governments, militaries, commercial enterprises, and research universities worldwide trust SimSpace as the AI Proving Grounds where human operators and AI agents train and test together in a realistic replica of their production environments to outperform and outsmart any adversary in any terrain.

To learn why SimSpace is the trusted AI Proving Grounds for elite cyber teams, visit www.SimSpace.com.

Media Contact

Amy Rice

PR for SimSpace

[email protected]

Forrester and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

SOURCE SimSpace Corporation