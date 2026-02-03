SimSpace Introduces ARIA to Bring The Power of Hyper-Realistic, Intelligent Cyber Ranges to the Masses

New agentic capability enables operators of all experience levels to outsmart adversaries using the power of cyber ranges

BOSTON and ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace, the realistic, intelligent cyber range for elite cybersecurity organizations, today announced ARIA (Artificial Range Intelligence Agent), a new capability that strengthens the platform's ability to unite realism, AI optimization, and continuous validation across people, processes, technologies, and AI. ARIA expands the company's AI-powered platform and accelerates the convergence of training and testing, allowing operators, teams, tools, and AI agents to be validated together in a single, realism-focused environment.

Today's adaptive, AI-driven threats demand environments that train operators and continuously test and validate defenses under realistic pressure. Building on the company's origins as a testing company, ARIA unlocks powerful features that were once available only to power users, significantly reducing time-to-operation and enabling organizations to continuously rehearse, evaluate, test and enhance AI-agent and people readiness.

"The vision for ARIA is that it completely transforms what's possible inside a cyber range. By converting natural language into detailed, production-grade simulations, ARIA makes realism accessible, repeatable, and scalable for every operator. No matter their skill level," said Lee Rossey, Co-Founder and CTO at SimSpace. "This is how you close the train-test gap. This is how you validate AI. And this is how you ensure teams and technologies perform under real adversarial pressure. ARIA is incredibly innovative and ushers in a future where building cyber terrain is as intuitive as describing it and where organizations can finally fight smart at scale."

ARIA strengthens SimSpace's next-generation platform through the following capabilities:

Intelligent Range Editing: Operators can instantly modify environments using simple language. ARIA translates requests into precise changes across network topology, users, attack paths, and defensive controls.

Operators can instantly modify environments using simple language. ARIA translates requests into precise changes across network topology, users, attack paths, and defensive controls. Intelligent Range and Scenario Recommendations: ARIA recommends existing ranges, attack campaigns, and user behavior models based on mission objectives or threat profiles, reducing setup time while increasing realism and relevance.

ARIA recommends existing ranges, attack campaigns, and user behavior models based on mission objectives or threat profiles, reducing setup time while increasing realism and relevance. Context-Aware Environment and Activity Generation: ARIA supports scenario-driven creation of complete cyber environments, dynamically customizing infrastructure, attack techniques, and user activity. This enables rapid prototyping, AI agent testing, mission rehearsal, and cyber capability development in conditions that closely mirror real operations.

These pillars are central to the new era of cyber readiness. The first features of ARIA, which focus on range management, debuted this week during the SimSpace Summit.

