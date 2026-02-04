SimSpace Moves Global Headquarters to Orlando, Florida

Cyber range leader deepens commitment to AI-ready cyber readiness with move to the center of the nation's most integrated cybersecurity ecosystem

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace, the realistic, intelligent cyber range built to close the training and testing gap, today announced it is relocating its global headquarters to Orlando, FL. The announcement was made on stage at the SimSpace Summit, held this week at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando.

The new headquarters features 7,000 square feet of modern, collaboration-first workspace, purpose-built to support SimSpace's mission to help organizations train, test, and validate people, processes, technologies, and AI in realistic environments. The move places SimSpace closer to key customers, partners, and academic leaders, including Cyber Florida and PCTE, positioning the company at the heart of Florida's cyber innovation engine.

"Florida is the most cyber-forward state in the country," said Jay Collins, Lieutenant Governor of Florida. "With a uniquely integrated approach to cybersecurity that spans government, academia, and industry, Florida is where cyber readiness is coordinated, executed, and advanced at scale. We are excited to welcome SimSpace to Orlando and look forward to the impact they will have as part of our growing cybersecurity ecosystem."

Florida has emerged as the nation's most sophisticated and unified cybersecurity environment. Through Cyber Florida, cybersecurity strategy, talent development, and operational coordination are aligned statewide. No other state has achieved this level of integration, with cybersecurity leadership anchored directly in the executive branch.

For SimSpace, the move is both strategic and symbolic.

"Cybersecurity is entering an AI-driven era where training alone is no longer enough," said Peter Lee, CEO of SimSpace. "Organizations must now prove readiness by continuously testing their people, technology stacks, and AI in realistic conditions. That's the train-test gap, and closing it is why SimSpace exists. Orlando places us at the center of the nation's most cyber-integrated state, closer to the customers, partners, and policymakers shaping the future of cyber readiness."

SimSpace's platform is increasingly used as an AI proving ground for cybersecurity, providing organizations with a safe, realistic environment to vet AI-powered tools, train AI models, test autonomous agents, and validate end-to-end defensive workflows. As enterprises and governments shift budgets toward AI, SimSpace enables them to invest with confidence by proving what works before deployment.

The new headquarters will serve as a hub for customer collaboration, partner-driven innovation, and large-scale cyber exercises, reinforcing SimSpace's role as a foundational platform for continuous mission rehearsal amid an AI-fueled threat landscape.

For elite cybersecurity teams under siege in an AI-fueled threat landscape, SimSpace is the realistic, intelligent cyber range that strengthens teams, technologies, and processes to outsmart adversaries before the fight begins.

To learn how SimSpace helps organizations graduate from individual to team and AI model training, test tools, tech stacks, and AI agents; validate controls, processes, and agentic workflows, visit: www.SimSpace.com .

