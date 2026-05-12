Independent TÜV-Nord Testing Demonstrates PureForge Brakes Generate Less than Half of Euro 7 Non Exhaust Emission Limit

Results show automakers can achieve Euro 7 brake emissions compliance using the same OEM rotors

TROY, Mich., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureForge®, the technology-driven manufacturer of ultra-durable brake systems, today announced that its Atomic-Forged® brakes have been independently tested at 3.3 mg/km of brake particulate emissions under the WLTP UN GTR-24 test, which will underpin the upcoming Euro 7 non-exhaust emissions standards. The new regulations come into force on November 29, 2026. They target brake dust, now the dominant source of vehicle particulate matter, with brake emissions exceeding exhaust by more than four times on some vehicles.

PureForge Atomic-Forged® brakes generate less than half of Euro 7 non exhaust emission limit

Testing conducted by TÜV-Nord Germany, one of Europe's leading technical validation organizations, on a VW Golf/Jetta brake system equipped with standard OEM rotors that went through the PureForge Atomic-Forged® process, recorded emissions 53% below the forthcoming Euro 7 limit of 7 mg/km and approximately 80% below conventional cast-iron rotors using standard OEM pads. As European automakers race to meet Euro 7 timelines, PureForge offers OEMs and suppliers a path to compliance that requires no changes to core brake architecture, no new rotor qualification programs, and no platform redesign.

"Euro 7 is forcing the industry to rethink brake design, where many traditional brake systems likely fail Euro 7 limits," said Sarah Olson, VP Engineering & Partnerships, at PureForge. "However, compliance should not require OEMs to accept unnecessary complexity. Our TÜV-Nord results show that Atomic-Forged® brakes provide an elegant and scalable path to Euro 7 compliance that preserves performance, durability, and manufacturability."

Solving Euro 7 Challenges Without Introducing New Tradeoffs

PureForge's Atomic-Forged® technology transforms the rotor surface itself at the micron level without adding a separate coating. This surface transformation approach, which involves molecularly integrated materials by building a lattice structure, is protected by 47 issued patents. By working with the base material rather than on top of it, Atomic-Forging preserves rotor integrity while delivering ultra-low wear and emissions performance.

This approach is fundamentally different from other approaches targeting the reduction of brake wear emissions, which typically add a thick metallic coating layer to the rotor surface. That approach can introduce additional material interfaces, thermal stresses, machining steps, and long-term durability considerations.

Key advantages of Atomic-Forged® include

A quiet, stable surface tribology

No separate coating interface to manage

No structural transformation of the rotor

No post-machining required

Minimal thermal disruption

Proven in Demanding Real-World Fleets

PureForge is already deployed across more than 1,000 active fleet vehicles with over 8 million kilometers of field evaluation, including police, municipal, delivery, and other high-performance environments where braking systems face repeated stops and elevated thermal loads. Internal and third-party testing has shown PureForge can deliver up to 10x rotor life and 3x pad life, helping reduce the wear that drives brake particulate emissions.

"The real-world proof is there," added Olson. "In the most demanding fleet environments, Atomic-Forged® has consistently demonstrated its ability to reduce wear. "The TÜV-Nord results confirm that this reduced wear translates directly to reduced brake particulate emissions."

Detailed TÜV-Nord Germany Test Results Shared at EuroBrake 2026

Sarah Olson will present PureForge's findings to leading automotive executives and engineers at EuroBrake 2026 in Mainz, Germany, on June 2 at 1:20 p.m. CET in a Session entitled: Atomic-Forged Brake Rotor Surface Engineering for Reduction of Non-Exhaust Emissions.

About PureForge

PureForge Atomic-Forged® rotors revolutionize what's possible in braking performance and environmental integrity. For the first time, fleets can achieve longer life, lower emissions, and consistent braking without compromise. Vehicles see up to 10x rotor life with significantly less brake dust and reduced maintenance. PureForge's novel design transforms the rotor at the friction interface, stabilizing friction and reducing wear at the source. In independent testing, emissions measured at less than half the Euro 7 limit. Protected by 47 issued patents and backed by a 3-year, 160,000-kilometer warranty. Learn more at https://pureforge.com/

SOURCE PureForge