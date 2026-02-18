PureForge Expands Reseller Program with Guardian Fleet Safety

Former Law Enforcement-Led Upfitter Joins Network to Serve Midwest Public Safety Fleets

TROY, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureForge® , the technology-driven manufacturer of ultra-durable brake systems, today announced the expansion of its Reseller Program with the addition of Guardian Fleet Safety , a public safety vehicle upfitting company founded by former law enforcement officers with more than 150 years of combined experience.

Minnesota-based Guardian Fleet Safety joins PureForge's growing network of authorized resellers, expanding access to PureForge's high-performance braking solutions for law enforcement, fire, and emergency response fleets. PureForge brake systems are backed by an industry-leading 3-year, 100,000-mile warranty , delivering enhanced safety, durability, and lifecycle savings for public safety vehicles operating under extreme conditions.

The PureForge Reseller Program is designed to align with how agencies actually equip and maintain their vehicles by integrating high-performance braking systems into the same supply chain used for lights, cages, communications, and other critical equipment. Through Guardian Fleet Safety, agencies in the Midwest can now source and install PureForge brake systems as part of a coordinated, turnkey upfitting process that enhances vehicle performance and officer safety.

"Having worn the uniform and driven squad cars, we understand how critical braking reliability is for the safety of officers, first responders, and the communities they serve," said Charles Teigen, co-owner and CEO of Guardian Fleet Safety. "Our mission has always been to deliver fleet operators with the most dependable and cost-effective upfits with the fastest possible turnaround. Partnering with PureForge allows us to extend that promise to braking performance, helping agencies reduce downtime, improve performance, and reduce maintenance and costs, while improving safety."

Founded by former law enforcement professionals, Guardian Fleet Safety was built to address longstanding reliability and turnaround challenges in the emergency vehicle upfitting industry. The company provides end-to-end fleet services: from vehicle acquisition and graphics to lighting, camera systems, and full upfitting. It prioritizes quality installations and fast turnaround times to keep vehicles on the road and in service.

Through this partnership, Guardian Fleet Safety will market and distribute PureForge brake systems to agencies and fleet maintenance operations across its Midwest service area, supported by PureForge's national training, marketing, and warranty programs.

"As public safety fleets continue to streamline procurement through trusted upfitters, expanding our reseller program is critical to meeting agencies where they already operate," said Nathan K. Meckel, Founder of PureForge. "Guardian Fleet Safety brings a deep operational understanding of law enforcement needs and a clear commitment to quality. That combination makes them an ideal partner to help deliver mission-critical braking performance directly through the upfitting channel."

All authorized resellers in the PureForge reseller program receive:

Lead Sharing within their territories

Discounted product pricing

Marketing and sales support

Territorial benefits with first-right-of-refusal opportunities

Resellers interested in joining the program can contact PureForge here .

About PureForge

PureForge® is an advanced technology and operating company transforming braking performance and sustainability. With more than 45 issued patents, its proprietary Atomic-Forging® process embeds an ultra-dense metallic matrix into the rotor surface, creating dramatically longer rotor and pad life, reduced dust, higher performance and enhanced safety under the most difficult driving conditions. This performance is backed by an industry-leading 3-year, 100,000 mile warranty. PureForge develops, manufactures, and supplies exact-fit brake systems for public safety, commercial transport, and other mission-critical fleets. Learn more at pureforge.com .

