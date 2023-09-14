Independent Wealth Management Firm, Prospera Financial Services, Wins Twice at WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards

Dallas-Based Wealth Management Firm Named Winner in Service and Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services (Prospera), a wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent financial advisors, announced today it was named a 2023 WealthManagement.com "Wealthies" Industry Award winner in two categories. The "Wealthies" is an annual awards program honoring outstanding achievements by companies, individuals and organizations that support financial advisor success.

Prospera received the Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year award for broker-dealers with fewer than 1,000 advisors for its Success Your Way campaign and the Service award for its Virtual Service Associate (VSA) Program.

The VSA program was designed to give Prospera advisors the option to work with a dedicated employee as a remote service associate for their firm. VSAs act as an extension of an advisor's team; are trained in Prospera software, policies and procedures; and serve as a liaison between advisors, their clients and Prospera. The Success Your Way campaign was launched in 2022 as a collaborative, advisor-driven and advisor-validated study by Prospera's marketing and business development team. The multi-pronged approach most notably made an impact on social media, with Prospera's LinkedIn engagement rates increasing greatly over the 8-month span of the campaign.

"Winning these awards is truly a testament to the power of teamwork at Prospera. These two wins are an excellent indicator that we're on track with our recruitment strategies, and our drive to offer innovative solutions and programs for our existing advisors has not gone unnoticed," said Prospera President & COO, Tarah Williams. "It feels good to be recognized by WealthManagement.com, and we hope to be back next year."

Prospera was also recognized as a finalist in the DEI category for its BRIDGE Mentorship Program. The program was designed to pair employees in different departments with varying experience levels and provides a way for mentees to gain industry knowledge, understand the Prospera culture and build a wider network of contacts within the organization.

Prospera – which in 2022 celebrated 40 years of supporting advisors – has previously won five WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. In 2015, the firm won in both the Transition Support and Service categories for broker-dealers with under 1,000 advisors for its Launch Your Way system and Gold Standard Service initiative. In 2019, Prospera won in the Technology category for broker-dealers with under 1,000 advisors for its New Advisory Portfolio Modeling Tool. In 2022, the firm was named winner in the Practice Management category for its Protect Engagement Score, as well as the Chief Executive Officer category for Prospera's Co-CEOs, David Stringer and Tim Edwards.

