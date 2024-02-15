Prospera Financial Welcomes Painter, Smith & Amberg, Inc. to its Network

Redlands, California-based firm with $650 million in total client assets specializes in wealth management services.

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, announced today that advisors Charles Painter, David Smith, Jeffrey Amberg and Kallie Rawson of Painter, Smith & Amberg, Inc. has joined its network. Located in Redlands, California, the firm holds $650 million in assets under management (AUM).

Established in 1982, Painter, Smith & Amberg, Inc. offers sophisticated investment services, once only available at large firms or wirehouses, with the personal touch and accountability of an independent practice. For more than 40 years, the team has delivered exceptional service to its clients by staying true to its foundational values of experience, integrity and service. With over 100 combined years of experience, its four advisors specialize in wealth management, 401k services and investment-related opportunities.

"Prospera's commitment to a family-like culture, strong leadership, and emphasis on integrity perfectly aligns with our values," said Charles Painter, President of Painter, Smith & Amberg, Inc. "We look forward to leveraging Prospera's resources to enhance the quality of service for our clients."

Prospera Financial Services is recognized as a leading wealth management firm, providing the flexibility and resources commonly associated with larger broker-dealers. Guided by a committed leadership team, Prospera actively solicits feedback from advisors and upholds a 2.4:1 rep-to-home office ratio, ensuring personalized support.

Tarah Williams, President and Chief Operating Officer of Prospera Financial Services, said, "The dedication to personalized service that Charles, David, Jeffrey and Kallie bring to every client relationship has placed Painter, Smith & Amberg, Inc. among the best in the business. We share similar core values and are pleased they chose Prospera the help them continue to foster their growth and success for years to come."

