Prospera Financial Services Launches Family Office Program

News provided by

Prospera Financial Services

25 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

An All-Encompassing, Customized Service Offering, Prospera Generational Wealth Delivers Family Office Resources, a Range of Subject Matter Experts and Personalized Assistance for High Net Worth Clients

Prospera Advanced Planning Council Established as Part of Platform

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced the launch of the Prospera Generational Wealth platform, a multi-layered support team that helps advisors pinpoint opportunities and design complex strategies for ultra-high net worth clients. The Generational Wealth Platform will support a range of family office services and is available in all 50 states.

Affiliated advisors will now have access to all platform services and can offer them individually or as part of a comprehensive program. Additionally, these resources are easily integrated with a client's other professional service providers including CPAs or estate attorneys. Prospera will offer regular educational events and access to whitepapers from leading industry thought leaders.

"A growing number of our advisor's clients have expressed a need for family office services," said Tarah Williams, Prospera's President and Chief Operating Officer. "But these clients did not want to leave their current advisor because of the personal relationships they've established over the years. Now with Prospera Generational Wealth, our advisors have the same tools, solutions and recourse of any of the mega-firms as well as our steadfast commitment to deliver high-touch, personalized advisor support."

The firm also announced the establishment of the Prospera Advanced Planning Council (APC), a board of select advisors who consult on key needs of UHNW clients and help guide the programming of Prospera Generational Wealth as it evolves.

Prospera Generational Wealth will provide:

  • Accounting, Banking and Private Credit
  • Asset Protection and Risk Management
  • Business Valuation and Succession Planning
  • Estate and Wealth Transfer
  • Family Governance, Continuity and Education
  • Integrated Financial and Wealth Strategy
  • Investment Management
  • Philanthropy Strategy and Management
  • Tax Strategy and Compliance

About Prospera Financial Services
Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 7-time winner and 10-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com. Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contacts
Donald Cutler and Lorene Yue
Haven Tower Group LLC
(424) 317-4864 and (424) 317-4854
[email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services

Also from this source

Prospera Financial Services Launches Enhanced Tech Stack With CAIS, SS&C Black Diamond and Envestnet Retirement Solutions

Prospera Financial Services Launches Enhanced Tech Stack With CAIS, SS&C Black Diamond and Envestnet Retirement Solutions

Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today...
Prospera Financial Services President and COO Tarah Williams to Speak at Barron's Advisor Women Summit in Florida

Prospera Financial Services President and COO Tarah Williams to Speak at Barron's Advisor Women Summit in Florida

Dallas-based independent boutique broker-dealer, Prospera Financial Services Inc. (Prospera), announced today that President and COO Tarah Williams...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.