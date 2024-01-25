Prospera Financial Services Launches Family Office Program

An All-Encompassing, Customized Service Offering, Prospera Generational Wealth Delivers Family Office Resources, a Range of Subject Matter Experts and Personalized Assistance for High Net Worth Clients

Prospera Advanced Planning Council Established as Part of Platform

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced the launch of the Prospera Generational Wealth platform, a multi-layered support team that helps advisors pinpoint opportunities and design complex strategies for ultra-high net worth clients. The Generational Wealth Platform will support a range of family office services and is available in all 50 states.

Affiliated advisors will now have access to all platform services and can offer them individually or as part of a comprehensive program. Additionally, these resources are easily integrated with a client's other professional service providers including CPAs or estate attorneys. Prospera will offer regular educational events and access to whitepapers from leading industry thought leaders.

"A growing number of our advisor's clients have expressed a need for family office services," said Tarah Williams, Prospera's President and Chief Operating Officer. "But these clients did not want to leave their current advisor because of the personal relationships they've established over the years. Now with Prospera Generational Wealth, our advisors have the same tools, solutions and recourse of any of the mega-firms as well as our steadfast commitment to deliver high-touch, personalized advisor support."

The firm also announced the establishment of the Prospera Advanced Planning Council (APC), a board of select advisors who consult on key needs of UHNW clients and help guide the programming of Prospera Generational Wealth as it evolves.

Prospera Generational Wealth will provide:

Accounting, Banking and Private Credit

Asset Protection and Risk Management

Business Valuation and Succession Planning

Estate and Wealth Transfer

Family Governance, Continuity and Education

Integrated Financial and Wealth Strategy

Investment Management

Philanthropy Strategy and Management

Tax Strategy and Compliance

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 7-time winner and 10-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com. Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA, SIPC.

