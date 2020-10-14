Independent Women's Voice: Unlike the Women's March, the March for All Women Rally and Press Conference Gives ALL Women a Voice

The Women's March returns to D.C. on the same day to protest Judge Barrett's Supreme Court nomination—further demonstrating that they do not speak for all women and instead fly under the banner of feminism to promote a far-left progressive agenda. Women's movements should champion all women, not tear some down.

This year's March for All Women "I'm With Her" speaker lineup will include a variety of influencers including: Tammy Bruce, president of IWV and talk radio host; Heather Higgins, CEO of IWV; Sara Carter, investigative journalist and Fox News contributor; Nan Hayworth, former New York congresswoman; Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of Tea Party Patriots; Karin Lips, president and founder of Network of enlightened Women (NeW); Carrie Lukas, president of IWF; Denisha Merriweather, American Federation for Children; Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action; Ashley Baker, director of public policy at the Committee for Justice; and Melissa Ortiz, founder of Able Americans.

"The Women's March is a picture of today's feminist movement. It purports to speak for all women, but it ignores all of the women who reject its extreme progressive agenda," said Carrie Lukas, president of IWF. "While all women don't share her politics, all women can appreciate that Judge Amy Coney Barrett's achievements represent the progress women have made in America."

"We should be able to all stand up and say that this accomplished, impressive woman deserves to be treated with respect," said IWV President Tammy Bruce. "Yet the so-called women's movement is standing by while the mainstream media questions if Amy Coney Barrett can be a Supreme Court Justice and a good mother, in addition to vilifying her for her background and her faith."

WHAT: March for All Women "I'm With Her" Rally and Press Conference

WHEN: Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00pm EDT

WHERE: United States Supreme Court (1 First St NE, Washington, DC 20543)

WHY: To empower and celebrate ALL women and to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett



March for All Women champions ALL women, celebrates ALL voices—in all of our individual variety, and stands for diversity of thought and political ideology—and the freedom to think, feel, live, and vote any way we want.

Independent Women's Forum and Independent Women's Voice are dedicated to developing and advancing policies that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance people's freedom, choices, and opportunities.



