Sports programming on major streaming platforms surges 52% year-over-year, according to Gracenote

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, has found that sports program offerings across the top five subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services jumped 52% year-over-year (YoY). This sharp increase, identified in the latest Gracenote Data Hub update, underscores the importance of sports content (live games + related content) to providers' audience engagement strategies.

Paramount+ emerges as SVOD's top sports destination

Over the past year, Paramount+ has vaulted past Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to lead in streaming sports programming at the individual game and event level. Following its acquisition of UFC broadcast rights from ESPN starting in January 2026, the service now delivers more than twice the sports content of any SVOD platform, up 219% YoY. During the same period, the Disney+ sports catalog contracted 23%.

FAST channels proliferate, led by news and sports

Streaming content growth has extended beyond subscription platforms to no-cost, no-commitment services. Gracenote's analysis of 2,060 FAST channels available worldwide revealed that sports content on FAST grew 30% YoY. With more than 200 dedicated news channels now available, news programming on free ad-supported streaming services increased 58%. Movies and TV shows available on FAST rose 26% and 24% YoY respectively.

