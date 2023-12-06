India Sets Ambitious Agenda for Circular Economy at the CII 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth

News provided by

CII

06 Dec, 2023, 08:19 ET

NEW DELHI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders and influencers convened at the 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth to address the imperative shift towards a circular economy. The event, virtually graced by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Shri Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, emphasized collaboration and 'bhagidaari' (partnership) to propel India into a sustainable and circular future.

Continue Reading
Unveiling of NCEF at the 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth
Unveiling of NCEF at the 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth

The National Circular Economy Framework (NCEF) was unveiled by Prof Ajay K Sood, offering a comprehensive roadmap for India's transition to a circular economy. The framework places emphasis on collaboration, awareness, and targeted actions for a sustainable future.

Prof Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, encouraged India to embrace a circular economy, turning waste management challenges into opportunities. Recycling plastic waste, electronic waste, and faecal sludge were identified as potential areas for innovation.

Ms Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary- SBM, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, highlighted significant changes in waste management practices in India. She stressed the need for clear segregation of recyclables and non-recyclables in every city and envisioned electricity generation from waste as a step towards achieving circularity in the economy.

Mr Masood Mallick, Chair, CII Task Force on Waste to Worth 2023, and CEO, Re Sustainability, emphasized that waste is no longer just an environmental issue but has economic, resource security, and strategic impacts. Circularity emerged as a core strategy for building a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient Bharat during G20 deliberations.

Prof Anil K Gupta, Chair, CII 3R Awards 2023, advocated transitioning from 3R to 4R, with repair/rejuvenation as the 4th R. He proposed the establishment of a Waste Exchange system in every city to facilitate repair, in addition to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

The conference featured multiple sessions and engaging discussions by industry and Government stalwarts on various topics revolving around sustainability, waste management, and circular economy.

For more program information and to download the circular economy frame work, visit https://www.ciiwaste2worth.com/index.php

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294337/NCEF_Unveiling.jpg

Also from this source

India Sets Ambitious Agenda for Circular Economy at the CII 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth

India Sets Ambitious Agenda for Circular Economy at the CII 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth

Leaders and influencers convened at the 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth to address the imperative shift towards a circular economy....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.