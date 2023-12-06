India Sets Ambitious Agenda for Circular Economy at the CII 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth

NEW DELHI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders and influencers convened at the 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth to address the imperative shift towards a circular economy. The event, virtually graced by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Shri Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, emphasized collaboration and 'bhagidaari' (partnership) to propel India into a sustainable and circular future.

Unveiling of NCEF at the 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth

The National Circular Economy Framework (NCEF) was unveiled by Prof Ajay K Sood, offering a comprehensive roadmap for India's transition to a circular economy. The framework places emphasis on collaboration, awareness, and targeted actions for a sustainable future.

Prof Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, encouraged India to embrace a circular economy, turning waste management challenges into opportunities. Recycling plastic waste, electronic waste, and faecal sludge were identified as potential areas for innovation.

Ms Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary- SBM, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, highlighted significant changes in waste management practices in India. She stressed the need for clear segregation of recyclables and non-recyclables in every city and envisioned electricity generation from waste as a step towards achieving circularity in the economy.

Mr Masood Mallick, Chair, CII Task Force on Waste to Worth 2023, and CEO, Re Sustainability, emphasized that waste is no longer just an environmental issue but has economic, resource security, and strategic impacts. Circularity emerged as a core strategy for building a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient Bharat during G20 deliberations.

Prof Anil K Gupta, Chair, CII 3R Awards 2023, advocated transitioning from 3R to 4R, with repair/rejuvenation as the 4th R. He proposed the establishment of a Waste Exchange system in every city to facilitate repair, in addition to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

The conference featured multiple sessions and engaging discussions by industry and Government stalwarts on various topics revolving around sustainability, waste management, and circular economy.

For more program information and to download the circular economy frame work, visit https://www.ciiwaste2worth.com/index.php

SOURCE CII