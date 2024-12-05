Indian Ambassador to Denmark Visits SPX FLOW Søborg, Denmark Office to Advance Innovation and Strengthen Bilateral Ties

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Denmark, the Indian Ambassador to Denmark, Mr. Manish Prabhat, and a delegation from the Indian Embassy visited SPX FLOW's Søborg, Denmark office. The visit underscored the shared commitment of both nations to driving innovation and fostering partnerships in engineering, industrial and sustainable solutions.

During the visit, SPX FLOW leaders showcased the company's advanced engineering solutions and global contributions, particularly in food, beverage, and industrial manufacturing. Presentations also spotlighted SPX FLOW's operations in Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Pune, India, emphasizing its role in driving technological progress and supporting sustainable development in the region.

The delegation, which included key representatives from the Indian Embassy, engaged in discussions about future collaboration opportunities. The visit strengthened SPX FLOW's position as a key partner in fostering ties between private and government initiatives across both nations.

The program concluded with a guided tour of SPX FLOW's Innovation Center offering a glimpse into the company's cutting-edge research and development efforts, demonstrating how SPX FLOW's innovative solutions address global challenges and align with the shared goals of India and Denmark in sustainable development.

"This visit underscores the importance of innovation and partnership in addressing global challenges," said Pranav Shah, SPX FLOW Global Market Director, Dairy Plant Based Beverages. "We are honored to play a role in the growing collaboration between India and Denmark."

The event reflects SPX FLOW's commitment to global collaboration and marks a milestone in the enduring partnership between India and Denmark, paving the way for future opportunities in technology and industrial growth, added Shah.

