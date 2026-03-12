Indian Jewelry Leader Tanishq Debuts in Boston Area With Westborough Store, Marking 10th U.S. Location

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanishq, India's most trusted fine jewelry brand, has expanded its U.S. presence with the opening of its first New England location at 303 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA 01581. The 4,000 sq. ft. showroom opened on December 4 and formally celebrated its launch on March 6, marking the brand's 10th store in the United States. With the Westborough opening, customers across Massachusetts and New England have a new destination for Indian fine jewelry beyond the traditional Oak Tree Road market, further expanding Tanishq's presence across major East Coast hubs including Boston, New Jersey, Virginia, and Florida.

The new Tanishq boutique at 303 Turnpike Rd in Westborough marks the brand’s first location in the Boston area and its 10th store in the U.S. The 4,000-sq-ft space welcomed guests for a grand opening celebration featuring ceremonial traditions, including diya lighting, as well as cultural performances, introducing the Boston region to one of India’s most renowned fine jewelry brands. Inside the Westborough showroom, visitors can explore more than 5,000 designs ranging from bridal jewelry to modern everyday pieces. The store showcases Tanishq’s blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design, offering Boston customers a new destination for gold, diamond, and gemstone collections.

The grand opening celebration featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting and traditional lamp lighting, followed by remarks from community leaders and dignitaries. Guests experienced a cultural program featuring a classical Bharatanatyam dance performance, a fashion showcase highlighting Tanishq's collections, and curated hospitality throughout the afternoon. Distinguished guests included Raghuram S., Consul General of India; State Senator Michael Moore; Westborough County Representative Mark S.; and Town Coordinator Laura Crawford.

Massachusetts and neighboring New Hampshire and Connecticut are home to nearly 40,000 Indian households, creating strong demand for bridal, festive, and everyday fine jewelry. With its Westborough location, Tanishq brings its signature craftsmanship and Tata service ethos directly to customers across the region, offering a new alternative for New England shoppers.

"Opening in Westborough marks an important milestone for Tanishq as we establish our presence in New England," said Amrit Pal Singh, Head of Business – North America, Titan Company Limited. "Our 10th location in the United States reflects the growing appreciation for Indian craftsmanship and we're excited to introduce Tanishq's heritage of gold artistry and contemporary design while continuing to expand across the U.S."

Inside the showroom, customers can explore more than 5,000 designs spanning bridal collections, festive wear, statement pieces, contemporary office wear, and everyday essentials. The assortment continues to evolve, reflecting both regional preferences and global design influences.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most beloved jewelry brand from the TATA Group, has been redefining luxury jewelry for over two decades by seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary style. With more than 400 retail stores across India, North America, the Middle East, and the Far East, Tanishq has become a global symbol of elegance and craftsmanship. In the U.S., Tanishq continues its rapid expansion, now with 10 stores open in New Jersey, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Santa Clara, and most recently, Virginia, Orlando & Boston. For more information visit Tanishq.com.

SOURCE Tanishq USA