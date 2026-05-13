Indian River State College Confers Its 100,000th Credential at Spring 2026 Commencement

Medal of Honor Recipient Kyle Carpenter, Musician Shawn Mims, Nursing Executive Ashley Barquin, and Technology Innovator Taylor Gerring Headline Six Ceremonies

FORT PIERCE, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian River State College (The River) achieved a landmark milestone this spring. The college conferred its 100,000th credential since its founding. The River hosted Spring 2026 Commencement on May 6, 7, and 8, 2026. More than 1,500 graduates crossed the stage, and more than 8,000 family members and friends attended the six ceremonies — marking one of the most significant commencement seasons in the college's recent history.

Indian River State College graduates celebrate during commencement as colorful streamers fall overhead.

Notably, the class included hundreds of Promise Program completers. Many of them became the first in their families to earn a college degree. Together, they embody The River's core mission: accessible, high-quality education for every Treasure Coast student. The graduates are from the college's service district: Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties.

Across three days, The River delivered a heartfelt celebration of achievement. Graduates earned bachelor's degrees, associate degrees, and nursing credentials. The latter carries special significance as The River celebrates the 60th anniversary of its nursing program. Others received career and technical education certifications, GED diplomas, and Educator Preparation certificates. Families filled the Westside Center with cheers, tears, and embraces at every turn.

Beyond celebration, the ceremonies underscored a critical regional need. River graduates directly fuel the Treasure Coast's growing economy. They enter nursing, skilled trades, technology, and business at a pivotal moment. Their credentials strengthen the region's workforce — and transform their own lives in the process.

Ceremony Details and Distinguished Speakers

Lance Corporal (Ret) Kyle Carpenter, Medal of Honor Recipient, delivered the opening commencement address. In 2010, Carpenter shielded a fellow Marine from a grenade in Afghanistan. He survived. He recovered. Then he earned his college degree and became a bestselling author. His message of resilience and selfless service resonated deeply with The River's newest graduates.

Ashley Barquin, DNP, APRN-C, Chief Nursing Officer at Florida Coast Medical Center, delivered the nursing graduation keynote address. Barquin brought a powerful frontline perspective to the ceremony and pinning. She spoke directly to nurses entering a demanding field. Her message: the Treasure Coast needs you, and you are ready.

Additionally, musician and entrepreneur Shawn Mims delivered remarks at the ceremonies on May 7. Mims earned global recognition with his platinum hit "This Is Why I'm Hot." He spoke on creative entrepreneurship, self-belief, and the power of community. His words connected with graduates preparing to step boldly into their next chapter.

Technology innovator and entrepreneur Taylor Gerring also addressed the class on May 8. Gerring, a proud River alumnus, graduated with an associate's degree in business in 2003. He shared his journey from The River to the frontier of emerging technology.

Quote from College President

"One hundred thousand credentials — each one a turning point," said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, President of Indian River State College. "Behind every diploma and certificate is a story of grit, sacrifice, and possibility realized. These graduates have transformed their lives, deepened our community, and proven what Indian River State College was built to do."

The Indian River State College Promise Program

The Indian River State College Promise Program provides tuition-free associate degrees to eligible high school graduates. Students from Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties qualify. The Indian River State College Foundation sponsors and administers the program. Generous donor philanthropy funds every Promise award.

About Indian River State College

Indian River State College serves Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties. The college provides high-quality, affordable education to over 24,000 students. Students access more than 130 programs through traditional and online formats. Programs lead to bachelor's, associate, technical certificate, and applied technology diploma degrees. For more information, visit irsc.edu.

SOURCE Indian River State College