Indian River State College Modernizes Technology Systems with Selection of Ellucian Banner SaaS

RESTON, Va. and FORT PIERCE, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Indian River State College (IRSC), a public institution in Florida offering high-quality, accessible education to more than 22,000 students, selected Ellucian Banner SaaS, a modern, proven Enterprise Resource Planning and Student Information System. Designed exclusively for higher education, IRSC's new technology platform will improve student outcomes and foster an enhanced user experience for students, faculty, and staff that supports IRSC's continued growth. As a new Ellucian customer, IRSC joins more than 2,000 institutions worldwide leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform.

By partnering with Ellucian, IRSC will realize a transformative shift in its operational efficiency and student experience. Faculty and staff will be empowered to automate business and administrative processes, which will free up time to focus on students' needs. Simultaneously, students will benefit from an enhanced educational journey, with streamlined access to resources and tools that make it easier to navigate through their academic pursuits. Moreover, institutional leaders will gain access to integrated, timely, and accurate data, which will enable them to make informed decisions that propel the institution forward in its mission to cultivate student success, academic excellence, and workforce development.

"We are thrilled to partner with Indian River State College as they move from their legacy system to embrace a platform ready to advance their mission of creating a superior teaching and learning environment putting students first and building a workshop for the future," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "The implementation of the Ellucian SaaS Platform will support IRSC's innovation and immense growth potential and align with their commitment to promoting civic responsibility, embracing diversity, and stimulating economic growth. We are confident that this partnership will drive positive outcomes for the IRSC community for years to come."

"In selecting Ellucian as our go-forward partner, we are correcting past shortcomings of our legacy technology platform and together we will help citizens from all walks of life achieve their full potential. Ellucian's proven track record and understanding of our values align perfectly with our mission to set a new standard for education in the state," said Tim Moore, President of Indian River State College. "We are on a journey to change students' lives and we are elated to have a new partner, Ellucian, on that journey."

ABOUT INDIAN RIVER STATE COLLEGE

Indian River State College (IRSC), winner of the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, is a recognized leader in higher education. IRSC is a comprehensive institution offering career training, certificate programs, associate degrees, and baccalaureate degree programs to support its students' educational goals.

IRSC has consistently fulfilled its mission of responding to the needs of the community by adopting a simple philosophy: offer the best quality education at the most affordable price possible. The College is the only open-access public institution of higher education in its four-county service district, and the IRSC Promise Program affords all high school graduates in its service district the opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

