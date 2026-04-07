Indiana American Water Launches Major PFAS Treatment Project to Strengthen Terre Haute Water Quality

Company Announces Second PFAS Treatment Facility in the Hoosier State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana American Water today announced plans to construct its second advanced drinking water treatment system designed to remove per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at its Terre Haute operations. With an estimated budget of approximately $19 million, this project builds on the company's ongoing infrastructure investments and its statewide PFAS mitigation program. It also follows the successful completion of Indiana's first PFAS treatment system in Charlestown earlier this year.

"This project represents a major step forward for Terre Haute and reflects the strong partnership we've built with Indiana American Water. Ensuring clean, safe drinking water is a commitment to our families, our future, and the continued growth of our community," said Mayor Brandon Sakbun, City of Terre Haute. "I'm grateful for the proactive investment being made here and proud that Terre Haute is once again demonstrating leadership in protecting public health. We are thankful for their investments, and we look forward to the completion of this project."

"Caring for our customers' health and providing high‑quality water is our top priority," said Barry Suits, President of Indiana American Water. "This investment in Terre Haute continues the momentum we've established statewide and reflects our commitment to proactively address PFAS and contaminants of emerging concern in the communities we serve."

An Indiana State Revolving Fund (SRF) totaling approximately $14 million will cover a sizable portion of the project's cost. After completion in mid-2028, the project investment is expected to be approximately $19 million.

Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected this summer. Construction contractor Reynolds Construction has been selected and is expected to have 30-65 employees or contractors on site during full construction this summer. According to research from the Value of Water Campaign, an initiative of the U.S. Water Alliance, for every $1 million invested in water 10 jobs are created.

Indiana American Water's Terre Haute PFAS project will utilize the same proven granular activated carbon (GAC) treatment technology installed at the company's Charlestown facility, which began operating in November 2025 as the state's first drinking water system designed to remove PFAS.

Construction of a new treatment building will take place on property next to the existing water treatment plant.

Curious about PFAS and how they impact your water?

Indiana American Water is committed to providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and keeping its customers informed about contaminants of emerging concern like PFAS. A dedicated PFAS resource webpage explains what PFAS are and what steps the company is taking to help ensure water meets state and federal standards. Learn more about PFAS and our proactive approach by exploring the full details here.

Greater Terre Haute residents who want to learn more about their overall water quality can review Indiana American Water's Water Quality Reports—including the Terre Haute system report — or visit the U.S. EPA's PFAS information page at for additional national resources.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

For more information, visit amwater.com/inaw and join Indiana American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water