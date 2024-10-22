Indiana Joint Replacement Institute Partners with HOPCo to Transform MSK Care Across the Region

The Partnership Showcases IJRI's Proven Clinical Platform and HOPCO's Complete Network Solutions (CNS) Creating a Unique Technology-Enhanced Destination Center for Orthopedic Excellence.

PHOENIX and NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Joint Replacement Institute (IJRI), a recognized leader in joint replacement and orthopedic care delivery, has partnered with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the leading national provider of musculoskeletal (MSK) practice management and clinical outcomes solutions, and the largest orthopedic value-based care organization in the U.S., to empower IJRI's clinical operations and flagship surgical center. The partnership with HOPCo's Complete Network Solutions (CNS), including advanced performance data analytics, HOPCo's customized EMR, and comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions will enable IJRI's entire platform with an unprecedented portfolio of fully integrated IT and operational solutions. Through the partnership, IJRI will have access to real-time business intelligence and performance measures across patient encounters and surgical facilities through the HOPCo Vitals® platform, and the omni-functional, multilingual, digital patient engagement tools through myrecovery by HOPCo®. These platforms will seamlessly connect and integrate all aspects of IJRI's operations while enhancing clinical outcomes, research data capture, and programmatic growth across the region.

As part of this unique partnership with HOPCo, founder and CEO of IJRI, Dr. Michael Meneghini, an internationally recognized orthopedic surgeon, researcher, educator and pioneer in outpatient joint replacement and computer-assisted surgical techniques, will become HOPCo's Chief Market Development Officer and will play a key role in developing physician practice partnerships and other HOPCo growth initiatives. Dr. Meneghini has authored over 200 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters and is the incoming President of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).

As IJRI continues its rapid growth, its 20 orthopedic surgeons and MSK providers offer comprehensive expertise in joint replacement and upper extremity surgery as well as fracture care. In addition to its 3 Indiana locations, IJRI will launch its combined flagship clinical and surgery center facility in Indianapolis in early 2025. The state-of-the-art facility and destination surgical center will be a unique showcase of IJRI's proven clinical and surgical facility model combined with HOPCo's CNS automated outcomes and performance tracking and facility-enhancing technologies that measurably improve practice efficiencies, the patient experience, and value-based care initiatives.

"The integration of IJRI and HOPCo platforms will be an unparalleled showcase of combining clinical excellence, the latest integrated technologies, and a deep operational infrastructure to enhance and expand the delivery of exceptional orthopedic care at scale and beyond what has been previously thought possible," said Dr. Meneghini. "HOPCo is the only platform that combines operational & digital solutions, real-time outcomes tracking, and value-based care and medical economics infrastructure into one integrated package. I am excited to assume a key role at HOPCo in expanding its platform into new regions with physicians who are looking to enhance and grow their programs as well," he added.

"I have known Mike Meneghini for many years and his tremendous accomplishments are equaled only by his passion for clinical excellence, innovation that positively affects the lives of patients and contributing to the advancement of orthopedic medicine. His proven leadership in these areas will be instrumental in his role at HOPCo and I could not be happier that he and the IJRI team are partnered with HOPCo," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer at HOPCo.

About Indiana Joint Replacement Institute

Founded and led by Dr. Michael Meneghini, Indiana Joint Replacement Institute focuses on the entire patient experience for hip or knee replacement from the first office visit to discharging the patient safely home. Our multi-disciplinary team approach brings together nationally and internationally recognized experts in hip and knee replacement, anesthesia and perioperative medical care to ensure our patients receive their surgical care in the safest possible environment with superior outcomes. Our patients can expect informed and research-based medical, surgical and anesthetic care. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute currently has three locations (Indianapolis, IN; Terre Haute, IN; Fort Wayne, IN). For more information on Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, visit www.injri.com.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the global leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, digital analytics, practice management, and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, pain management, rehabilitation, neurosurgery, and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of MSK care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, digital patient-physician engagement tools, integrated analytics, advanced medical economics and standardized care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

