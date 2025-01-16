Indiana Members Credit Union Selects Lumin Digital As Digital Banking Solution For Enhanced Member Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU), located in Indianapolis, IN, has selected Lumin Digital (Lumin), a top cloud-native digital banking provider, as its new platform to improve user experience and strengthen security.

IMCU wanted a modern, intuitive, and efficient digital banking solution to provide its members with a more accessible and user-friendly banking platform. By choosing Lumin as its provider, IMCU will benefit from its comprehensive, cloud-native platform designed to streamline processes and increase user engagement. Meanwhile, IMCU's members will enjoy enhanced features such as gamification, robust risk management to safeguard against cyber threats, and a uniform experience across all devices. The platform's mobile-first, user-centric approach simplifies financial management for users while increasing operational efficiency.

"As the banking industry undergoes rapid changes, financial institutions must evolve to match their members' shifting needs," said Kelley Michalik, Chief Commercial Officer at Lumin Digital. "We are pleased to have Indiana Members Credit Union join the Lumin Digital community as it aims to offer efficient, scalable solutions to remain competitive in the digital world."

"Lumin stood out as a partner because of its cloud-native design ensuring top-tier reliability and scalability for our users," said John Newett, CEO of Indiana Members Credit Union. "Our members' needs are at the forefront of our business, and we are excited to continue evolving with such a strong online and mobile banking solution provider."

This transition provides IMCU with a seamless and secure digital banking experience for its members with regular service upgrades, ensuring it remains competitive as new technologies emerge.

About Indiana Members Credit Union

Indiana Members Credit Union, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, was founded in 1956 on the campus of IU Indianapolis. IMCU has since grown to 31 branches, serving Central and Southern Indiana, offering consumer and business members a better financial alternative and a full array of products and services. Traditionally offering better rates on loans and deposits, IMCU maintains true to its roots by "Keeping It Simple" for members. For more information, please visit IMCU online at www.imcu.com.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. Lumin has received top marks from clients on the G2 Marketplace for digital banking software. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

SOURCE Lumin Digital