Indiana Raises the Bar for Education Options with Choice Scholarship Expansion and Career Scholarship Account Program

INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Indiana has taken significant steps to enhance school choice options for students and families, including an expansion of income eligibility for Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program, the School Scholarship Tax Credit, and the Education Scholarship Account Program. As a result, 97% of students in the state are now eligible to apply for private school scholarship programs.

The biggest impact of these reforms will be on Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to families who choose to send their children to private schools. These changes will open doors for more families by allowing greater income thresholds. Specifically, the new budget, effective from 2023, expands eligibility for Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program. Now, any child from a family of four earning less than $222,000 annually can receive a voucher to attend a private school of their choice.

Given all the school choice updates in Indiana, the National School Choice Awareness Foundation —a nonprofit that helps parents navigate K–12 education options across traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education environments—has developed a comprehensive guide with valuable information and resources for parents, families, and educators.

The guide answers questions about the program, including the following:

"For years, Indiana has been a standard bearer for a strong slate of school choice options for families, well before the wave of expansions we've seen nationally over the last several years," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "When options expand, families need accurate, jargon-free information quickly to help them make school choices for their children. We hope this guide, alongside the vital work of many local organizations, will help them on their way."

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares.

