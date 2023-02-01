Indiana Teacher Named to Curriculum Associates' 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators™

Sarah Barthel of Beiger Elementary School in Mishawaka receives national recognition for her best-in-

class teaching and use of educational programs

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Sarah Barthel of Beiger Elementary School in Mishawaka, IN to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Barthel is among 30 educators from 22 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high expectations and student achievement, championing equity, and having taught for at least two years.

"Teachers are true rockstars," said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "This year's Extraordinary Educators are no exception—they were chosen from hundreds of nominations and represent the best of the best. We are happy to recognize and celebrate Sarah for her amazing work in the classroom and look forward to providing her with ongoing professional learning and networking opportunities to help her continue to grow her craft."

With nearly 340 years of combined teaching experience, this year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes classroom teachers, special education teachers, and instructional specialists. All of the educators were ultimately selected by an advisory board featuring leaders from Curriculum Associates, previously inducted Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

The Extraordinary Educators will have continued access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

"I am honored to be recognized by Curriculum Associates because it's a testament of the hard work I have poured into this program within my classroom," said Barthel. "Every year, my students have made tremendous growth with this program, and I have seen how their understanding of math deepens with each lesson. I'm looking forward to the collaboration opportunities with other educators who are committed to their craft so I am able to continue to learn and grow. It will be wonderful to bring all this knowledge into my classroom for years to come!"

This is the fourth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year's class joins 110 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in most school districts in Indiana.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2023 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.

