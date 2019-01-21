Indiana University Takes Top Honors at 18th Annual Deloitte FanTAXtic National Case Study Competition

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of students from Indiana University claimed victory at the Deloitte FanTAXtic national case study competition by presenting the best analysis on a complex, issues-driven business tax case. This year's case incorporated tax reform planning, challenging students to determine if a fictional company should continue as an S Corp or convert to a C Corp. The national finals were held Jan. 18-20 at Deloitte University, Deloitte's landmark campus for learning and leadership development.

"I applaud all of the students that participated in this competition for their hard work and innovative thinking to solve this year's business case challenge," said Steve Kimble, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "These students are truly getting a real-world experience that introduces them to the possibilities of a career in tax, and they have the opportunity to showcase their technical proficiency and bold ideas to deliver outstanding solutions."

Competition results

First place team: Indiana University

Second place team: University of Illinois – Chicago

– Third place team: Syracuse University

The other teams that participated were: Fordham University , University of Nebraska , North Carolina State University , University of Northern Iowa , Texas A&M University , and the University of Utah .

"The Deloitte FanTAXtic case competition is such a valuable experience for our students," said Indiana University Professor Sandra Owen. "The use of real business case challenges allows our students to further develop their analytical, research and communication skills. They are also inspired by the Deloitte professionals with whom they interact throughout the program. We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this case competition and Deloitte's commitment and sponsorship of this program."

"The Deloitte Foundation is proud to have hosted the 18th annual FanTAXtic competition. The program offers students a preview of the tax work experience while helping prepare the future generation of talent," said Vickie Carr, partner, Deloitte Tax LLP and Deloitte Foundation board member. "It is always exciting to see students working together and using their knowledge and diverse skills to deliver solutions to the business case."

Each of the nine teams participating in the national competition won the Deloitte FanTAXtic contest in their respective U.S. regions. Before the final competition, nearly 60 teams representing over 40 colleges and universities participated in regional qualifier events at Deloitte offices throughout the U.S., Nov. 9-10, 2018.

Sponsored by Deloitte Tax LLP and supported by the Deloitte Foundation, FanTAXtic has engaged nearly 6,000 students since inception in 2002 and is designed to educate and prepare the next generation of tax talent for a career in business and tax. To learn more about Deloitte FanTAXtic, please email usnydeloittefoundation@deloitte.com.

