Indianans Prep for Virtual Celebration as Governor Holcomb Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Indiana School Choice Week"

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Indiana School Choice Week by the state's governor. Around the country, National School Choice Week raises awareness about opportunity in education, encouraging families to celebrate their school options and be actively involved in their children's education.

Gov. Eric Holcomb joined more than a dozen other governors, as well as hundreds of county, city, and town leaders, who have officially recognized the Week.

Indiana parents, schools, and other organizers have planned more than 900 virtual events and activities, including virtual information-sharing, school spirit days, at-home family celebrations, and more. These activities aim to spark conversations about the educational opportunities parents want for their children, and the importance of exploring and identifying the best school fit for each child.

Nationally, more than 33,000 events have been planned for the Week. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will join in the celebration.

"Indiana families have many educational choices and this is a week to celebrate and raise awareness about those options," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope that all students can find a learning environment where they are challenged and inspired, and we're grateful to Gov. Holcomb for officially recognizing the Week."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/Indiana

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

