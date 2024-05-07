Indianapolis HVAC experts offer tips to ensure healthy home IAQ

Trusted HVAC service providers Peterman Brothers help homeowners breathe easy as part of Asthma Awareness Month in May

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, wants Indianapolis homeowners to breathe easy and enjoy clean, healthy indoor air quality (IAQ) during May's Asthma Awareness Month.

"We often see an increase in ozone and airborne irritants such as pollen and dander outdoors during the warmer months, and that can have a major impact on quality of life, especially for the 24 million Americans who have asthma," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "With summer fast approaching and May being Asthma Awareness Month, we're encouraging our neighbors to take a few easy steps to mitigate poor IAQ and ensure a comfortable, healthy summer."

Homeowners can follow these best practices to maintain outstanding IAQ and ensure their family's health and comfort this summer:

Keep your home clean: Dust, mop and vacuum regularly to prevent the accumulation of airborne irritants. If you have pets, keep them groomed.

Dust, mop and vacuum regularly to prevent the accumulation of airborne irritants. If you have pets, keep them groomed. Manage moisture: Use vents, fans and dehumidifiers to keep the humidity relatively low. Indoor humidity above 50% can lead to moisture collecting in the walls or near pipes, appliances and fixtures. The resulting bacterial buildup could inhibit air quality.

Use vents, fans and dehumidifiers to keep the humidity relatively low. Indoor humidity above 50% can lead to moisture collecting in the walls or near pipes, appliances and fixtures. The resulting bacterial buildup could inhibit air quality. Maintain your HVAC: Change the air filters frequently and schedule regular maintenance to keep your home's heating and cooling system effectively circulating air and preventing irritants from coming in. Consider installing an air purifier for added protection.

Change the air filters frequently and schedule regular maintenance to keep your home's heating and cooling system effectively circulating air and preventing irritants from coming in. Consider installing an air purifier for added protection. Consult a professional: A trained and experienced HVAC professional can test your home's air, evaluate your household's needs and recommend a range of solutions, including HVAC maintenance, air duct cleaning and home humidifiers options.

"It takes consistency and awareness to maintain comfortable and healthy air quality in your home year-round," Peterman said. "That's not always easy. But we offer professional solutions that can empower you to take control of IAQ and have peace of mind that your family will enjoy the best possible environment in your home."

Peterman Brothers offers comprehensive residential IAQ service and is available to help with any electrical, HVAC or plumbing needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

