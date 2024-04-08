Peterman Brothers recommend spring HVAC maintenance to ensure reliable, efficient summer performance

Indianapolis-area homeowners can prevent emergency breakdowns and costly unexpected repairs with proactive preventive service

Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, encourages homeowners to take steps now to prepare their home cooling systems for summer.

"A spring tune-up is the best way to ensure you and your family will stay comfortable when the hottest part of the year arrives," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Preventive maintenance keeps your system working efficiently, so you're not wasting money and energy. You can also identify any potential issues that might result in poor performance or equipment failure later. Scheduled service of your HVAC system is more cost-effective and convenient than emergency repairs or replacement."

Here are just a few of the major benefits a scheduled professional inspection and tune-up can provide:

Efficiency: Poorly maintained equipment will use more energy to keep your home cool. A professional tune-up can optimize your HVAC system's performance, which can lead to significant energy savings. Simply replacing a dirty HVAC filter can cut energy consumption by up to 15%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Reliability: Minor issues can turn into big problems if they remain undetected, leading to costly and inconvenient repairs or emergency replacement. Regular maintenance can reduce the risk of equipment breakdown and extend the life of your system.

Warranty protection: Many manufacturer warranties require annual maintenance. Make sure your system warranty stays in effect by scheduling regular inspections and service.

Interior air quality: Inefficient HVAC systems filter fewer allergens and irritants, which can negatively impact your family's health and comfort.

"Investing in preventive maintenance is a good habit that provides peace of mind when the mercury rises," Peterman said. "Regular professional service can reduce the risk of unexpected expenses and protect you from the discomfort and inconvenience you'll experience if the HVAC goes out in the middle of the summer."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any electrical, HVAC or plumbing needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

