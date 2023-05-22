INDIANAPOLIS STAR NAMES DMI A WINNER OF THE CENTRAL INDIANA TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

BETHESDA, Md., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and IT managed services, announced today that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Our belief is that if we can give employees the opportunity to grow individually, those unique achievements play a big part in DMI's growth as a company," said Rocky Thurston, chief executive officer, DMI. "Over the last year, we've had a 35% increase in certifications across our employee base – that reflects not only on our commitment to learning and development, but also our continued delivery of innovation and value to our clients."

With over 2,100 employees globally, DMI has earned multiple accolades for being a top workplace in several geographic regions of the U.S. and as a remote workplace employer. DMI's integrated approach to technology and diverse portfolio of clients enables the business to provide opportunities that go above and beyond traditional career paths, empowering staff to be borderless by easily moving between industries or from public to private sectors.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About DMI

DMI, an OceanSound Partners portfolio company, is a leading global provider of digital services working at the intersection of public and private sectors. With broad capabilities across IT managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration and application development, DMI provides on-site and remote support to clients within governments, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure sectors. DMI has grown to over 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized as a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. Website: www.DMInc.com

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

