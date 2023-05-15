Indianapolis Star Names Thompson Thrift a Winner of the Central Indiana Top Workplaces 2023 Award

INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces.

"We strive to create the kind of environment that positively impacts our team members and the communities we serve," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "We are honored to be recognized by the Indianapolis Star and want to thank our team members for their individual and collective efforts that make Thompson Thrift a great place to work."

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Kristen Tolliver, senior vice president of human resources for Thompson Thrift, added, "Competition for top talent can be aggressive and with our plans to add more than 130 team members to our team this year, awards like these provide candidates with valuable insight about what it is like to work at Thompson Thrift."

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $4 billion in real estate developments in 21 states. The company and its leaders are frequent recipients of distinctions and awards conferred by regional and national organizations that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to creating environments of excellence in both the community and the workplace.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift