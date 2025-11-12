Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting for The Stadler, a Community Named in Honor of Henry Stadler

279-Unit Class A multifamily community near Tampa features company's first lazy river

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for The Stadler, a 279-unit multifamily community located in the Tampa suburb of Bradenton. The celebration marked not only the debut of the Class A residential community but also honored the enduring legacy of Henry Stadler, late senior vice president and chief operating officer of Thompson Thrift Construction.

"Naming this community after Henry Stadler ensures that his dedication to excellence and his impact on our organization will be felt for years to come," said John Thompson, CEO of Thompson Thrift Construction. "The quality of construction and design of The Stadler reflects the high standards Henry championed throughout his 27 years with Thompson Thrift, and we are excited to share that with our residents."

Located at 7120 Henry Drive, The Stadler offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with up to 1,445 square feet. Its location near Sarasota Bay provides ocean views from numerous apartment homes, along with premium amenities including stainless-steel appliances, timeless tile backsplashes, designer fixtures and finishes, hardwood-style flooring, patio and balcony options, full-size washers and dryers, detached garage options and a suite of Alexa-compatible smart home technology. Community amenities include a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, pickleball court, dog park with pet spa and grooming station, a covered sky deck, and Thompson Thrift's first-ever lazy river-style swimming pool.

"The Stadler offers beautifully designed homes, premium finishes and a vibrant community setting in one of Florida's most desirable locations," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "We are thrilled to welcome residents to this exceptional community and provide them with the high-quality living experience Thompson Thrift is known for."

During the ribbon-cutting celebration, guests toured model homes, the professionally decorated clubhouse and community amenities. As part of Thompson Thrift's ongoing commitment to community engagement, the company presented a $5,680 donation to Donate Life America. The contribution combined company funds with proceeds from an internal team fundraiser, honoring Henry's legacy as a registered organ donor who gave life to four individuals.

Brian Timberman, president of Thompson Thrift Construction, reflected on the personal significance of the community. "Henry was more than a colleague and friend; he was the embodiment of the values that define Thompson Thrift. His commitment to excellence, his genuine care for people and his dedication to nurturing young talent helped shape both our company and the communities we build."

The Stadler is located on the southern border of the Lake Flores master planned community, a mixed-use development that will encompass nearly 1,300 acres and feature 6,500 homes, 2 million square feet of retail, 1 million square feet of office space, 500 hotel rooms and a 19-acre man-made lake. Residents enjoy easy access to the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport, downtown Sarasota, downtown St. Petersburg and downtown Tampa. Anna Maria Island, Henry's favorite vacation destination, is also a short drive away from Bradenton.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects across the country. The Stadler marks Thompson Thrift's 18th multifamily community in Florida.

Equity for the development was provided by the Thompson Thrift 2023 Multifamily Development, LP.

