Thompson Thrift Begins Construction on The Maverick Near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, has begun construction on The Maverick, a 300-unit multifamily community in the Colorado Springs suburb of Monument. The company expects to welcome its first residents in February 2027.

"Monument has significant demand for the luxury multifamily living options that Thompson Thrift is known to deliver," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We are excited that The Maverick will meet that growing need by offering quality living spaces and amenities that will positively impact future residents and the community."

Located at 1300 Higby Rd with close connectivity to Interstate 25, the nearly 18-acre community will offer three-story garden-style apartment buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units featuring elegant quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, timeless tile backsplash, full-size washer and dryer, detached garages, balcony or ground-floor patio options and private yard upgrades for certain apartment homes.

In addition, The Maverick will include a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, bike storage and workshop, resort-style heated swimming pool, community grilling areas, outdoor game area, pet spa with grooming station, billiards, shuffleboard, and a resident conference room with focus suites. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the abundance of recreational opportunities, including the nearby Pike National Forest, two regional parks within a 7-mile radius, five Colorado State Parks and dozens of world-class golf courses within 30 miles.

Residents will enjoy many local and national restaurants and retailers within close proximity to the site, including The Home Depot, Kohl's, Walmart, Starbucks and Texas Roadhouse. One mile south of the property lies Jackson Landing, a newly planned retail-anchored center that will provide additional big box stores, shops and restaurants in the near future.

Situated in the northwest portion of the Colorado Springs metropolitan statistical area, Monument has been ranked as one of the best public-school systems in Colorado, according to Niche.com. Monument also provides convenient access to major employment centers in Colorado Springs, Fort Carson and South Denver. A few major employers include the U.S. Air Force Academy, USAA Financial Center, Progressive Insurance and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

Since 2022, 23 companies have announced expansion plans in the Colorado Springs MSA, bringing more than 4,000 jobs and over $2 billion in capital investment.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development, LP will provide equity capital for the development.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

