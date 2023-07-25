Indianapolis Tech Companies Partner to Raise Over $45,500 for Charities

Nine companies took part in the 2023 Indy Tech Gives campaign, engaging employees and rallying the community.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual Indy Tech Gives social and corporate fundraising challenge, hosted by OneCause, raised over $45,500 for nonprofits over a five-week campaign. Since 2019, Indy Tech Gives has engaged more than 25 Indianapolis-area tech companies in fundraising for mission-driven organizations, with approximately 700 technology professionals raising more than $260,000 for local charities. The annual campaign provides an enjoyable, easy way for companies to expand their corporate social responsibility efforts, engage employees, and contribute to the important missions of local and regional nonprofits.

This year's social fundraising challenge, which ran from June 9 to July 16, was dedicated to the memory of Bill Oesterle, a key figure in the Indy Tech community who passed away in May of this year. Nine Indianapolis tech companies participated in the 2023 program, each supporting a nonprofit of their choosing. This year's nonprofits included: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AthLead Indy, Gigi's Playhouse, Indiana Youth Group, IPS Education Foundation, Indy Humane, Indy Women in Tech, March for Our Lives, and Riley's Children's Foundation.

Fundraisers from each company used the OneCause peer-to-peer social fundraising platform, with personal and group challenges and live leaderboards to foster friendly competition, participation raffles to engage their networks in giving, and social sharing to drive participation. Within each company, employees set up personal fundraising pages and joined teams with their colleagues to collect donations.

"Year after year, Indy Tech Gives brings together central Indiana tech companies in a powerful display of community-driven generosity, driving change for local causes," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Since the program's inception in 2019, fearless fundraisers have come together to raise over a quarter of a million dollars for nonprofits that create positive impact in the lives of thousands of people. Indy Tech Gives exemplifies the true spirit of giving back, and we're proud to be a part of this transformative campaign."

The nine Indianapolis-area companies that participated in 2023 Indy Tech Gives were:

Authenticx

Boardable

Casted

CSL Marketing

DemandJump

Diverse Tech Services

Fire Starters, Inc.

OneCause

SIM Indy

2023 Indy Tech Gives Highlights

224 tech professionals formed 22 teams and raised over $45,500 for benefiting charities.

for benefiting charities. Distributed employees around the country and social sharing helped Indy Tech Gives stretch beyond the Indianapolis area, resulting in 639 donations from 40 different states and two Canadian provinces.

area, resulting in 639 donations from 40 different states and two Canadian provinces. The average amount raised per participant was just over $200 .

. The top five individual fundraisers collectively raised nearly $9,000 .

. Teams got creative with their fundraising, hosting events like yoga classes and disc golf outings.

The 11 participating teams from OneCause raised 111% of their fundraising goal — over $16 ,700— for Gigi's Playhouse.

,700— for Gigi's Playhouse. Every year, Indy Tech Gives brings together employees, teams, and departments through its distinctive fundraising tactics and events, fostering natural cohesion and unity among participants.

"Indy Tech Gives is more than just a fundraising campaign; it's a brilliant initiative that combines the power of technology, friendly competition and social impact," said Jessica Maginn, who heads marketing and communications for Indy Women in Tech. "By harnessing a collective passion in our tech community, Indy Tech Gives supports and empowers a number of nonprofits to further thrive and make a real difference. It stands out as a shining example of how technology can be harnessed for good, bringing together people, ideas, and resources to create lasting change."

For more information about joining the 2024 campaign, please visit the Indy Tech Gives interest form.

