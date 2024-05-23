Indianapolis Tech Companies Unite to Support Nonprofits Through Indy Tech Gives Fundraising Campaign

OneCause Hosts Sixth-Annual Campaign to Engage Tech Talent and Benefit Local Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, today announced its 2024 Indy Tech Gives campaign will officially kick off on June 3 and run through July 7. This marks the sixth year of the campaign, which brings together companies in Indiana's thriving tech community in a united effort to fundraise for nonprofits making a difference across Indiana.

"Since its inception in 2019, Indy Tech Gives has raised over $250,000 for local nonprofits, thanks to the collective efforts of more than 1,000 participating employees from 20-plus companies," said Steve Johns, CEO of OneCause. "We're excited to see the campaign continue to grow and to experience the incredible impact the Indy Tech community can make when we work together for a common cause."

Indy Tech Gives has solidified its place as a cornerstone event in the Indy Tech community, uniting tech professionals and empowering them to make a positive impact on their local community. Through company-wide teams, personal fundraising pages, and friendly competition, participants raise funds for social good and come together for a greater cause.

OneCause and TechPoint teamed up for a soft launch of the campaign at the 25th-annual Mira Awards in Indianapolis on April 26. At the event, attendees raised nearly 30% of TechPoint's fundraising goal for its nonprofit of choice, TechPoint Foundation for Youth, and their mission of advancing STEM education in Indiana.

"As a beneficiary of Indy Tech Gives, we're deeply grateful for the support and generosity of the Indianapolis tech community," said TechPoint Foundation for Youth President and CEO, George Giltner. "Their contributions profoundly impact fulfillment of our mission, particularly in providing meaningful STEM education to underrepresented students. Together, we're not only raising vital funds but also building a stronger, more compassionate community while supporting a diverse STEM talent pipeline."

Companies and their nonprofits of choice participating in the 2024 Indy Tech Gives Campaign include:

