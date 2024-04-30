Raise 2024 Fundraising Conference Speakers, Schedule, and Emcees Announced

Nonprofit Professionals Will Gather in Nashville to Explore Innovative Fundraising Strategies

INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, today announced the speaker lineup, schedule, and emcees for their Raise 2024 fundraising conference. Nearly 700 nonprofit fundraising professionals and social good sector leaders are expected to attend the conference, returning September 9-10 to the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN, after a sold-out 2023 event.

"Raise is more than just a conference; it's a vibrant gathering of passionate individuals dedicated to advancing the landscape of generosity," said Karrie Wozniak, Chief Marketing Officer for OneCause. "This year's event promises to ignite conversations, foster connections, and equip fundraisers with the tools they need to make a lasting impact. We're thrilled to host this experience, as we explore innovative strategies to shape the future of fundraising."

The Raise conference will feature 30 interactive sessions and panels led by today's top nonprofit thought leaders, along with energizing networking and collaborative opportunities.

Featured speakers include:

Elle Benson , Founder and CEO of Nonprofit Leadership

, Founder and CEO of Nonprofit Leadership T. Clay Buck , Founder and Principal of TCB Fundraising

, Founder and Principal of TCB Fundraising Barbara O'Reilly, Founder and Principal of Windmill Hill Consulting

Nathan Chappell, Senior Vice President of DonorSearch

Derria Ford , Chief Development Officer at Martha O' Bryan Center

, Chief Development Officer at Martha O' Bryan Center Marianne Keller , VP of Philanthropy at The Bear Creek School

, VP of Philanthropy at The Bear Creek School Tom Riles , Benefit Auctioneer at Tom Riles Auctions

, Benefit Auctioneer at Tom Riles Auctions Frank Velásquez Jr., Founder of 4 Da Hood

Sabrina Walker Hernandez, President & CEO of Supporting World Hope

Geng Wang , CEO and Co-founder of Civic Champs

, CEO and Co-founder of Civic Champs Mike Wilkinson , Deputy Director of Events at Human Rights Campaign

Keynote speakers for Raise 2024 will be announced in mid-May.

Session tracks will focus on Event, Auction, and Peer-to-Peer Fundraising; Fundraising Strategy and Donor Engagement; Storytelling, Brand, and Marketing; and Leadership, Operations, and DEI.

Session topics include:

How to Get CEOs and Boards to Embrace AI & Digital Fundraising

Crafting with Conscience: Ethical Storytelling in the Social Good Sector

Invite, Engage, Inspire: Transforming Events into Major Gift Goldmines

Get with the Times! Event Timing Tools to Raise More Money in Auction & Fund-a-Need

How to Create a Long-Term Social Media Strategy in a Short-Term World

Raise 2024 will also welcome emcees Reggie Rivers and Shanna Adamic to the stage. Rivers is a professional auctioneer and founder of The Gala Team, a consulting agency which helps nonprofits achieve their event fundraising goals and create greater positive impact. Adamic is the Executive Director of the Oracle Health Foundation and Director of Oracle Social Impact, leading the development, implementation, and evaluation of the Foundation's strategic plan and global engagement. With backgrounds as an NFL player for the Denver Broncos and a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, Reggie and Shanna will bolster their 30-plus years combined nonprofit experience and knowledge with energy, optimism, and playful banter to create an unforgettable conference for Raise attendees.

"What Reggie and I love so much about Raise is that it's an opportunity to give back to fundraisers who are doing incredible things," said Shanna Adamic, Executive Director of the Oracle Health Foundation. "As emcee alumni, we've truly been embraced by the Raise community — it's an honor to share our energy with Fearless Fundraisers and help turn sparks of inspiration into a flame of optimism."

Tickets are on sale for Raise 2024 and include access to all sessions and panels, a VIP celebration at Garth Brooks' new venue Friends in Low Places, and valuable networking opportunities.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Sarah Sebastian

[email protected]

SOURCE OneCause