Indiana's First AC Hotels by Marriott Breaks Ground at The Union at Fishers District

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dora Hospitality LLC, a Fishers-based nationally recognized hotel development and management company, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on October 29 to commemorate the start of construction on Indiana's first AC Hotels by Marriott. The hotel plans to open early in 2027 at Thompson Thrift's The Union at Fishers District in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. The hotel will be owned by Fishers Hotel Partners LLC, in partnership with Dora Hospitality.

"My partners and I are proud to be here today to break ground on the first AC by Marriott in the state of Indiana," said Vincent Dora, president at Dora Hospitality. "We chose Fishers and the Union at Fishers District because of its vibrant location and great amenities that the area has to offer. The AC Hotel will further elevate the area as it will offer a modern hospitality experience that enhances the vibrancy of The Union."

At Wednesday's groundbreaking attendees previewed renderings of the hotel, along with mood boards showcasing fabric samples and interior finishes for the European-inspired hotel. Guests were also treated to a sampling of the tapas-style menu that will be offered at the hotel, and one lucky attendee was gifted a weekend getaway gift certificate for the hotel once it opens.

The 135-room hotel will offer a unique blend of modern sophistication and timeless comfort that has made AC Hotels a customer favorite for both short and extended stays. Seated on top of approximately 15,500 square feet of retail space, the hotel will feature meeting space, state-of-the-art fitness equipment and European-inspired beverage and food offerings in the AC Lounge® and AC Kitchen.

Located near Interstate 69 and 116th Street, The Union is one of five developments within the expansive master plan of Fishers District, of which Thompson Thrift is the master developer. The mixed-use development offers a true urban experience with approximately 60,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space, 251 luxury apartment homes and 70,000 square feet of Class A office space.

Only one 1,250-square-foot retail space remains available at The Union and Thompson Thrift has signed leases with many restaurants including Piedra, Cunningham Restaurant Group, Niku Sushi, Kitchen Social, Everbowl and Racha Thai.

"We're incredibly excited about the momentum at The Union at Fishers District. This development has quickly become a destination where people look forward to gathering, connecting and exploring everything the area has to offer," said Ryan Menard, vice president of commercial development at Thompson Thrift. "The AC Hotel by Marriott adds another layer of energy and sophistication that will continue to elevate The Union as a true centerpiece for Fishers."

Thompson Thrift first began work on the Fishers District development in 2015 and received a Monumental Award from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce in 2020 for the first phase. Once completed, the $750 million development will span 123 acres and offer an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, office, dining, shopping, and entertainment options. The five developments will be connected by well-designed walking paths, allowing residents and visitors to explore the master-planned development on foot.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects across the country.

About Dora Hospitality

The Dora Hospitality Group represents over 60 years of hotel ownership and management expertise, continuing the legacy of the Dora Family as hoteliers who operate their business firmly grounded in family values. They develop and operate both branded and boutique hotels, with a focus on the Midwestern United States, and are known for their personal, individualized attention to every property. For more information, please visit www.dorahg.com or connect with them on Facebook & LinkedIn.

About AC Hotels

AC Hotels includes over 225 hotels in 33 countries and territories. At AC Hotels, every moment has been designed, refined, crafted, and considered to create a seamless guest experience. Each AC Hotel features purposefully designed signature spaces that strike the perfect balance of form and function. Most notably, the AC Lounge® invites guests and locals alike to collaborate during the day, or to enjoy signature cocktails and tapas in the evening. The AC Kitchen offers a European-inspired breakfast each morning. All AC guest rooms and public spaces evoke a particular sophistication, featuring sleek furnishings, curated artwork, and intuitive technology. The brand is dedicated to the details that matter most to guests during their travels with a mission to deliver The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience. For more information, visit www.ac-hotels.com and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift