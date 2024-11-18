Indigo Ag and Truterra launch strategic collaboration to accelerate adoption of agriculture sustainability solutions

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag and Truterra today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at simplifying, expanding and accelerating the adoption of ag sustainability solutions. This move aims to address pain points for companies seeking solutions to reduce ag-based emissions or remove carbon from the atmosphere and bring clarity for all participants in this growing market, including farmers.

The collaboration aims to channel Indigo's industry-leading science, data and technology capabilities, to create quality, standard setting and predictable ag sustainability outcomes and Truterra's ability to drive farmer engagement and approach of working with and through the farmer's trusted advisor, the ag retailer.

The two companies will work toward creating a common framework for high-integrity agriculture sustainability programs that effectively responds to the demands of downstream buyers within and beyond the ag value chain by ensuring greater consistency and standardization of ag sustainability outcomes and delivering a broader spectrum of solutions.

Farmers enrolling in agricultural sustainability programs will have the ability to more easily choose the program that best suits their farming operations, with the support and expertise of their trusted advisors, the ag retailers. They will also benefit from new, actionable insights generated by aggregating and standardizing data.

"Working together, we can address the confusion among farmers and other value chain participants as they navigate multiple, often incompatible, ag sustainability programs that undermines trust in the market and results in the loss of value," said Ewan Lamont, Head of Indigo's Sustainability Solutions business. "This is an important moment for the maturity of the market for agriculture sustainability solutions. It will enable us to accelerate the adoption of standard setting, agriculture sustainability solutions, which creates valuable options for farmers that complement and diversify their operations as well as meeting the needs of the value chain and benefiting the planet."

"Truterra is confident in its ability to lead, drive cooperation and certainty in the ag sustainability space. Our network of ag retailers is positioned to guide farmers to the programs that best matches the needs of their operation, which in turn can drive confidence for downstream buyers. Working together with Indigo Ag will boost our shared goals to deliver more consistent and standardized solutions while advancing current and future value chain relationships," said Jamie Leifker, President of Truterra.

The initial focus going into the 2025 crop season will be on:

expanding access to registry-based credit opportunities through Indigo's carbon program for farmers and ag retailers in the Truterra network

expanding Indigo's and Truterra's scope 3 programs, using consistent standards, for companies seeking to reduce emissions from within their grain and livestock ingredients supply chain

Looking ahead, the two companies will work to align on scientific rigor, provide increased options, and improve the efficiency of data collection through a common data management and quantification platform to address the pain points for farmers and other participants in the agricultural sustainability space.

About Indigo Ag

Indigo Ag is the innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture and biological solutions. Powered by science and technology, Indigo helps farmers and agribusinesses optimize today's yields and profitability, while nourishing the soil for better tomorrows. The company's biotrinsic® natural microbial solutions help farmers maximize crop performance by empowering plants to combat environmental and biological stresses and improve nutrient access. Indigo's Sustainability solutions include its carbon and sustainable crop programs that enable farmers to choose how to best profit from their sustainable practices while promoting practices that help land keep its value for future generations. Indigo is the largest and fastest growing issuer of nature-based, registry issued agricultural soil carbon credits in the world, offering both high quality agricultural carbon credits and scope 3 emissions reductions at scale to help corporations reach their sustainability goals. The company's state-of-the-art digital software facilitates greater efficiency, accuracy and profitability for crop transactions. Established in 2013 and operating in 15 countries around the world, Indigo Ag turns on-the-farm sustainable practice into value for farmers, agribusinesses, and corporations, creating a world with thriving farmers and environmentally prosperous companies.

About Truterra, LLC

Truterra is a leading sustainability solutions provider, advancing and connecting sustainability efforts throughout the food system at scale – from farmers to ag retailers to value chain collaborators including food, fuel, feed and fiber companies. Truterra positions farmers for success by providing them tools and resources to establish a stewardship baseline, track progress on every field they farm, access conservation resources, and prepare for ecosystem services market opportunities. The Truterra retailer network brings together the best in agricultural technology and precision conservation to drive sustainability across the food system, feeding people, safeguarding the planet, and supporting farmer livelihoods. Truterra was launched in 2016 by Land O'Lakes, Inc., a member-owned cooperative that spans the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. To learn more, visit www.TruterraAg.com.

SOURCE Indigo Agriculture